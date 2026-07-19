- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
14 (48.27%)
Loss Trades:
15 (51.72%)
Best trade:
1 178.23 USD
Worst trade:
-815.58 USD
Gross Profit:
7 978.40 USD (17 391 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 838.68 USD (15 233 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (3 367.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 367.38 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
8.21%
Max deposit load:
21.65%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.03
Long Trades:
19 (65.52%)
Short Trades:
10 (34.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
4.82 USD
Average Profit:
569.89 USD
Average Loss:
-522.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-4 351.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 351.64 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 017.63 USD
Maximal:
4 667.36 USD (4.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.63% (4 657.25 USD)
By Equity:
1.13% (1 140.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|140
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 178.23 USD
Worst trade: -816 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 367.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 351.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
This is the Live Signal for New Era Gold
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
100K
USD
USD
3
100%
29
48%
8%
1.01
4.82
USD
USD
5%
1:200