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John Fasheyiku

JfasheyiTrade

John Fasheyiku
John Fasheyiku

John Fasheyiku

8 topics 7 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
65 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
306
Profit Trades:
208 (67.97%)
Loss Trades:
98 (32.03%)
Best trade:
40.27 GBP
Worst trade:
-70.75 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 374.47 GBP (36 355 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 173.80 GBP (24 843 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (70.00 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.39 GBP (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
15.23%
Max deposit load:
13.02%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.90
Long Trades:
148 (48.37%)
Short Trades:
158 (51.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.66 GBP
Average Profit:
6.61 GBP
Average Loss:
-11.98 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-9.79 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-147.10 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
5.73%
Annual Forecast:
69.49%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.91 GBP
Maximal:
223.47 GBP (31.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.61% (223.33 GBP)
By Equity:
3.48% (53.90 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCAD 159
AUDNZD 107
AUDUSD 40
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD 297
AUDNZD -112
AUDUSD 74
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD 8.5K
AUDNZD -285
AUDUSD 3.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.27 GBP
Worst trade: -71 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.00 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.79 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 3
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 10
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.46 × 13
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.66 × 966
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.72 × 542
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.96 × 49
Tickmill-Live
2.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.47 × 19
Axiory-Live
2.59 × 46
Exness-MT5Real5
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
3.14 × 7
VantageInternational-Live
4.46 × 24
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
4.88 × 17
FBSTradestone-Real
6.00 × 2
Forex.com-Live 536
7.40 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
8.91 × 57
PUPrime-Live
10.00 × 6
9 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.23 08:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 09:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.19 20:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.19 20:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.19 20:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.19 20:03
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.86% of days out of 430 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.19 19:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.19 19:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.19 19:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
JfasheyiTrade
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
1.6K
GBP
65
98%
306
67%
15%
1.17
0.66
GBP
18%
1:200
Copy

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