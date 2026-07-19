The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN 0.00 × 3 Opogroup-Server1 0.00 × 10 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 3 ICTrading-MT5-4 0.22 × 9 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.33 × 6 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.46 × 13 itexsys-Platform 0.50 × 2 Exness-MT5Real10 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.66 × 966 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.72 × 542 BlackBullMarkets-Live 1.00 × 1 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 1.50 × 2 FxPro-MT5 Live02 1.96 × 49 Tickmill-Live 2.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real28 2.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 4 2.47 × 19 Axiory-Live 2.59 × 46 Exness-MT5Real5 3.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real33 3.14 × 7 VantageInternational-Live 4.46 × 24 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 4.88 × 17 FBSTradestone-Real 6.00 × 2 Forex.com-Live 536 7.40 × 5 RoboForex-Pro 8.91 × 57 PUPrime-Live 10.00 × 6 9 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor