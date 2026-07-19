- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
306
Profit Trades:
208 (67.97%)
Loss Trades:
98 (32.03%)
Best trade:
40.27 GBP
Worst trade:
-70.75 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 374.47 GBP (36 355 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 173.80 GBP (24 843 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (70.00 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.39 GBP (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
15.23%
Max deposit load:
13.02%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.90
Long Trades:
148 (48.37%)
Short Trades:
158 (51.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.66 GBP
Average Profit:
6.61 GBP
Average Loss:
-11.98 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-9.79 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-147.10 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
5.73%
Annual Forecast:
69.49%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.91 GBP
Maximal:
223.47 GBP (31.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.61% (223.33 GBP)
By Equity:
3.48% (53.90 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|159
|AUDNZD
|107
|AUDUSD
|40
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|297
|AUDNZD
|-112
|AUDUSD
|74
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|8.5K
|AUDNZD
|-285
|AUDUSD
|3.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.27 GBP
Worst trade: -71 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.00 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.79 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.22 × 9
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.46 × 13
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.66 × 966
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.72 × 542
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.96 × 49
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.47 × 19
|
Axiory-Live
|2.59 × 46
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|3.14 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.46 × 24
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|4.88 × 17
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|6.00 × 2
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|7.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.91 × 57
|
PUPrime-Live
|10.00 × 6
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
GBP
GBP
65
98%
306
67%
15%
1.17
0.66
GBP
GBP
18%
1:200