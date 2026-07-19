The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillUK-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 3.94 × 17 BlackBullMarkets-Live 5.96 × 668 Exness-MT5Real11 8.61 × 36 AdmiralMarkets-Live 9.00 × 2 RoboForex-Pro 11.81 × 16 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor