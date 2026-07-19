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Lakshya Pandey

Simple Hedge Replace Fibonacci EA

Lakshya Pandey
Lakshya Pandey

Lakshya Pandey

5 (2)
7 products 1 signal 1 code
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 55%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
72 (87.80%)
Loss Trades:
10 (12.20%)
Best trade:
93.05 USD
Worst trade:
-93.72 USD
Gross Profit:
393.30 USD (19 141 pips)
Gross Loss:
-337.95 USD (24 974 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (16.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129.81 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
3.33%
Max deposit load:
29.73%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
36 (43.90%)
Short Trades:
46 (56.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.68 USD
Average Profit:
5.46 USD
Average Loss:
-33.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-93.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-93.72 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
50.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.91 USD
Maximal:
93.72 USD (38.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.07% (61.39 USD)
By Equity:
41.36% (60.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 82
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 55
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -5.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +93.05 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.94 × 17
BlackBullMarkets-Live
5.96 × 668
Exness-MT5Real11
8.61 × 36
AdmiralMarkets-Live
9.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
11.81 × 16
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This signal represents the performance of Simple Hedge Replace Fibonacci EA.
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:03
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 01:00
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 01:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 02:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.19 16:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.19 16:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Simple Hedge Replace Fibonacci EA
30 USD per month
55%
0
0
USD
155
USD
5
100%
82
87%
3%
1.16
0.68
USD
41%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.