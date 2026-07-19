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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CARRO CAPITAL GOLD TRADING
Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe

CARRO CAPITAL GOLD TRADING

Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe
Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe

Carrolien Elisabeth Margaretha Hoebe

0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 45%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
187
Profit Trades:
145 (77.54%)
Loss Trades:
42 (22.46%)
Best trade:
108.22 USD
Worst trade:
-72.48 USD
Gross Profit:
2 644.29 USD (192 217 pips)
Gross Loss:
-526.09 USD (34 599 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (942.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
942.97 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
11.92%
Max deposit load:
4.45%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
11.59
Long Trades:
40 (21.39%)
Short Trades:
147 (78.61%)
Profit Factor:
5.03
Expected Payoff:
11.33 USD
Average Profit:
18.24 USD
Average Loss:
-12.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-102.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-117.52 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.23%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
101.13 USD
Maximal:
182.75 USD (3.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.58% (181.82 USD)
By Equity:
1.18% (62.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 187
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 158K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +108.22 USD
Worst trade: -72 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +942.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
tegasFX-Main-UK
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
0.00 × 1
Capital.ComBah-Live
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.70 × 10
OxSecurities-Live
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real26
5.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
5.18 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
Top1Group-Live
7.67 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.39 × 162
FxPro-MT5 Live02
11.51 × 35
Exness-MT5Real10
13.67 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
HFMarketsGlobal-Live20
16.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
14 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This signal is only trading on Gold

No martingale, no grid.

With TP and calculated SL

No reviews
2026.08.05 13:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 17:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 03:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 17:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 11:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.19 11:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CARRO CAPITAL GOLD TRADING
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
5.4K
USD
12
93%
187
77%
12%
5.02
11.33
USD
4%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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