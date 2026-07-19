The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real12 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real3 0.00 × 3 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01 0.00 × 1 tegasFX-Main-UK 0.00 × 1 FPMarketsLLC-Live 0.00 × 1 FPTradingLLC-Live 0.00 × 1 TriveEurope-Live2 0.00 × 1 ExnessKE-MT5Real9 0.00 × 1 Capital.ComBah-Live 0.00 × 1 UltimaMarkets-Live 1 3.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5 4.70 × 10 OxSecurities-Live 4.80 × 5 Exness-MT5Real26 5.00 × 6 Exness-MT5Real5 5.18 × 11 WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade 7.00 × 1 TickmillUK-Live 7.31 × 83 Top1Group-Live 7.67 × 24 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 10.39 × 162 FxPro-MT5 Live02 11.51 × 35 Exness-MT5Real10 13.67 × 6 VantageInternational-Live 13 15.05 × 20 HFMarketsGlobal-Live20 16.50 × 2 FxPro-MT5 16.52 × 50 Exness-MT5Real2 16.69 × 13 14 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor