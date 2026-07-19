- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
187
Profit Trades:
145 (77.54%)
Loss Trades:
42 (22.46%)
Best trade:
108.22 USD
Worst trade:
-72.48 USD
Gross Profit:
2 644.29 USD (192 217 pips)
Gross Loss:
-526.09 USD (34 599 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (942.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
942.97 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
11.92%
Max deposit load:
4.45%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
11.59
Long Trades:
40 (21.39%)
Short Trades:
147 (78.61%)
Profit Factor:
5.03
Expected Payoff:
11.33 USD
Average Profit:
18.24 USD
Average Loss:
-12.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-102.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-117.52 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.23%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
101.13 USD
Maximal:
182.75 USD (3.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.58% (181.82 USD)
By Equity:
1.18% (62.43 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|187
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|158K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +108.22 USD
Worst trade: -72 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +942.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
tegasFX-Main-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TriveEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
Capital.ComBah-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.70 × 10
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|5.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.18 × 11
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
Top1Group-Live
|7.67 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.39 × 162
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|11.51 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|13.67 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live20
|16.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
This signal is only trading on Gold
No martingale, no grid.
With TP and calculated SL
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
USD
5.4K
USD
USD
12
93%
187
77%
12%
5.02
11.33
USD
USD
4%
1:500