SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Rocket Queen
Matthew Wong

Rocket Queen

Matthew Wong
Matthew Wong

Matthew Wong

0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 8%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
30 (39.47%)
Loss Trades:
46 (60.53%)
Best trade:
41.14 USD
Worst trade:
-13.29 USD
Gross Profit:
291.88 USD (13 646 pips)
Gross Loss:
-211.55 USD (10 692 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (57.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.09 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
57.38%
Max deposit load:
21.07%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.20
Long Trades:
32 (42.11%)
Short Trades:
44 (57.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
9.73 USD
Average Loss:
-4.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-45.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.21 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.05%
Annual Forecast:
0.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
66.75 USD (6.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.20% (66.75 USD)
By Equity:
1.17% (12.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 74
NZDUSD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 90
NZDUSD -10
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 3.3K
NZDUSD -309
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +41.14 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 16
XM.COM-Real 11
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 2
Monex-Server2
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live07
0.21 × 39
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.32 × 87
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.36 × 42
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarkets-Live14
0.60 × 5
IKOfx-Main
0.67 × 3
GlobalPrime-Live
0.71 × 104
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.73 × 11
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.76 × 34
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.82 × 113
ICMarkets-Live06
0.85 × 27
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.94 × 49
147 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.20 11:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Rocket Queen
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
14
100%
76
39%
57%
1.37
1.06
USD
6%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.