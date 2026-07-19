- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
30 (39.47%)
Loss Trades:
46 (60.53%)
Best trade:
41.14 USD
Worst trade:
-13.29 USD
Gross Profit:
291.88 USD (13 646 pips)
Gross Loss:
-211.55 USD (10 692 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (57.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.09 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
57.38%
Max deposit load:
21.07%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.20
Long Trades:
32 (42.11%)
Short Trades:
44 (57.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
9.73 USD
Average Loss:
-4.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-45.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.21 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.05%
Annual Forecast:
0.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
66.75 USD (6.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.20% (66.75 USD)
By Equity:
1.17% (12.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|74
|NZDUSD
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|90
|NZDUSD
|-10
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|3.3K
|NZDUSD
|-309
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +41.14 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 16
|
XM.COM-Real 11
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Monex-Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.21 × 39
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.32 × 87
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.36 × 42
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.60 × 5
|
IKOfx-Main
|0.67 × 3
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.71 × 104
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.73 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.76 × 34
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.82 × 113
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.85 × 27
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.94 × 49
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
14
100%
76
39%
57%
1.37
1.06
USD
USD
6%
1:200