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Samuel Oluwatomi Odunlami

Equity First

Samuel Oluwatomi Odunlami
Samuel Oluwatomi Odunlami

Samuel Oluwatomi Odunlami

0 reviews
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -66%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
22 (55.00%)
Loss Trades:
18 (45.00%)
Best trade:
687.72 USD
Worst trade:
-1 489.20 USD
Gross Profit:
2 620.63 USD (19 396 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 297.71 USD (32 688 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (176.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
921.78 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
1.47%
Max deposit load:
26.18%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
16 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
24 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-16.93 USD
Average Profit:
119.12 USD
Average Loss:
-183.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-893.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 489.20 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-26.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
986.98 USD
Maximal:
1 489.20 USD (99.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.85% (1 124.08 USD)
By Equity:
35.12% (1 053.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 37
USOUSD.s 2
CADCHF.s 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s -574
USOUSD.s -103
CADCHF.s 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s -10K
USOUSD.s -3K
CADCHF.s -22
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +687.72 USD
Worst trade: -1 489 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +176.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -893.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

We only trade when we see high probability trade opportunities. We aim to protect capital and grow steadily over a long period of time. Join and let's trade together.
No reviews
2026.08.06 14:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.06 14:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.06 13:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.06 13:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 11:07
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.19 02:53
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Equity First
30 USD per month
-66%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
19
0%
40
55%
1%
0.79
-16.93
USD
75%
1:500
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