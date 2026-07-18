The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

This account is aimed at young people up to 30 years old. The operations aim for low risks and moderate, steady gains. The idea is for the young investor to make monthly contributions (of any amount), and for every 1000 USD, the investor can increase the multiplier by 0.01. Happy retirement to everyone! Credits to Mr. Jonny