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Alexandre Rolins Lopes

Retirement for Young Investors

Alexandre Rolins Lopes
Alexandre Rolins Lopes

Alexandre Rolins Lopes

0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -6%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
164
Profit Trades:
127 (77.43%)
Loss Trades:
37 (22.56%)
Best trade:
12.92 USD
Worst trade:
-43.29 USD
Gross Profit:
373.71 USD (46 991 pips)
Gross Loss:
-469.22 USD (72 355 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (148.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
148.59 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
127.35%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
164 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-0.58 USD
Average Profit:
2.94 USD
Average Loss:
-12.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-444.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-444.83 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-6.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
116.22 USD
Maximal:
461.91 USD (71.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.76% (461.91 USD)
By Equity:
92.21% (774.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 95
GBPUSD 69
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -299
GBPUSD 204
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -46K
GBPUSD 21K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.92 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +148.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -444.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 34
0.00 × 4
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-3
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 7
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.07 × 54
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.12 × 124
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN
0.24 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.25 × 8
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.28 × 18
Tickmill-Live10
0.33 × 95
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.36 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.37 × 223
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 15
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.40 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.40 × 25
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.46 × 56
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.47 × 104
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.54 × 67
76 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This account is aimed at young people up to 30 years old. The operations aim for low risks and moderate, steady gains. The idea is for the young investor to make monthly contributions (of any amount), and for every 1000 USD, the investor can increase the multiplier by 0.01. Happy retirement to everyone! Credits to Mr. Jonny
No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 12:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.31 11:42
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 08:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 22:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 21:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 19:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 18:36
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 16:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 12:49
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.21 09:20
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 04:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 03:16
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 02:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 15:08
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.18 20:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.18 20:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Retirement for Young Investors
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
8
USD
5
100%
164
77%
100%
0.79
-0.58
USD
92%
1:500
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