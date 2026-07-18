- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
40 (67.79%)
Loss Trades:
19 (32.20%)
Best trade:
287.36 EUR
Worst trade:
-554.33 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 028.70 EUR (32 934 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 111.68 EUR (22 091 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (1 173.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 173.65 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
63.49%
Max deposit load:
9.02%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
27 (45.76%)
Short Trades:
32 (54.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
15.54 EUR
Average Profit:
75.72 EUR
Average Loss:
-111.14 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-878.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-878.04 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
15.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
379.22 EUR
Maximal:
961.66 EUR (14.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.74% (961.16 EUR)
By Equity:
24.85% (1 615.33 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|31
|XAUUSD
|28
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|937
|XAUUSD
|109
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|3.6K
|XAUUSD
|7.2K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +287.36 EUR
Worst trade: -554 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 173.65 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -878.04 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|9.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|10.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|13.27 × 52
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|14.47 × 30
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|18.46 × 84
|
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
|18.93 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|22.50 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.28 × 849
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|28.78 × 9
Do you crave the thrill of gambling? Then step right into the casino—entry is a hundred dollars. Why not thirty? Because we’re not playing with toy chips here. Even a hooker won't settle for less than a hundred. And what of metals? So cold, so gleaming... They glint with danger, yet hold an irresistible allure. Who needs anything else when you have gold and silver at your fingertips?
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
6.9K
EUR
EUR
3
0%
59
67%
63%
1.43
15.54
EUR
EUR
25%
1:300