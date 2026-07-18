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Alexander Kravtsov

Gold is Cold 2

Alexander Kravtsov
Alexander Kravtsov

Alexander Kravtsov

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 15%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
40 (67.79%)
Loss Trades:
19 (32.20%)
Best trade:
287.36 EUR
Worst trade:
-554.33 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 028.70 EUR (32 934 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 111.68 EUR (22 091 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (1 173.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 173.65 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
63.49%
Max deposit load:
9.02%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
27 (45.76%)
Short Trades:
32 (54.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
15.54 EUR
Average Profit:
75.72 EUR
Average Loss:
-111.14 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-878.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-878.04 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
15.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
379.22 EUR
Maximal:
961.66 EUR (14.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.74% (961.16 EUR)
By Equity:
24.85% (1 615.33 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 31
XAUUSD 28
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 937
XAUUSD 109
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 3.6K
XAUUSD 7.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +287.36 EUR
Worst trade: -554 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 173.65 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -878.04 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
5.67 × 3
VantageMarkets-Live 10
9.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
9.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
10.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
13.27 × 52
Exness-MT5Real5
14.47 × 30
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
16.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
18.46 × 84
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
18.93 × 28
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
BlackBullMarkets-Live
22.50 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
23.28 × 849
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
28.78 × 9
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Do you crave the thrill of gambling? Then step right into the casino—entry is a hundred dollars. Why not thirty? Because we’re not playing with toy chips here. Even a hooker won't settle for less than a hundred. And what of metals? So cold, so gleaming... They glint with danger, yet hold an irresistible allure. Who needs anything else when you have gold and silver at your fingertips?
No reviews
2026.07.27 04:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.21 17:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 07:12
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.20 07:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.18 19:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.18 19:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.18 19:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.18 19:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.18 19:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold is Cold 2
100 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
6.9K
EUR
3
0%
59
67%
63%
1.43
15.54
EUR
25%
1:300
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