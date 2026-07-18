- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
59 (57.84%)
Loss Trades:
43 (42.16%)
Best trade:
126.10 USD
Worst trade:
-187.63 USD
Gross Profit:
2 038.47 USD (206 448 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 998.22 USD (199 246 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (155.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
282.74 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.01%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
51 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
51 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
34.55 USD
Average Loss:
-46.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-264.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-589.82 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
163.80 USD
Maximal:
742.70 USD (20.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.24% (742.67 USD)
By Equity:
16.55% (607.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|102
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|40
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|7.2K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +126.10 USD
Worst trade: -188 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +155.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -264.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 19" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
3
100%
102
57%
100%
1.02
0.39
USD
USD
20%
1:500