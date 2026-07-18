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Dwi Arie Yuanto

GoldHunter2026

Dwi Arie Yuanto
Dwi Arie Yuanto

Dwi Arie Yuanto

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0 reviews
45 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -45%
Monex-Live
1:100
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
510
Profit Trades:
437 (85.68%)
Loss Trades:
73 (14.31%)
Best trade:
20.91 USD
Worst trade:
-212.50 USD
Gross Profit:
2 887.18 USD (152 992 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 695.67 USD (184 308 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (199.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
207.57 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
19.40%
Max deposit load:
3.98%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.80
Long Trades:
458 (89.80%)
Short Trades:
52 (10.20%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-1.59 USD
Average Profit:
6.61 USD
Average Loss:
-50.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-238.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-238.28 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-21.43%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
808.49 USD
Maximal:
1 007.62 USD (201.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.11% (1 007.62 USD)
By Equity:
10.49% (139.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 510
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb -808
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb -31K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.91 USD
Worst trade: -213 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -238.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.02 01:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.23 13:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldHunter2026
30 USD per month
-45%
0
0
USD
984
USD
45
99%
510
85%
19%
0.78
-1.59
USD
58%
1:100
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