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Izaku Mike Annam

Gold and Bitcoin Master

Izaku Mike Annam
Izaku Mike Annam

Izaku Mike Annam

I am new to forex, I am very enthusiastic about it
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 76%
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
75
Profit Trades:
63 (84.00%)
Loss Trades:
12 (16.00%)
Best trade:
4.95 USD
Worst trade:
-14.67 USD
Gross Profit:
75.48 USD (326 621 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60.24 USD (57 166 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (17.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.08 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
2.27%
Max deposit load:
101.67%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.53
Long Trades:
38 (50.67%)
Short Trades:
37 (49.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.20 USD
Average Profit:
1.20 USD
Average Loss:
-5.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.83 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
28.70 USD (50.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.96% (28.70 USD)
By Equity:
12.68% (6.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD+ 43
XAUUSD+ 32
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD+ 37
XAUUSD+ -22
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD+ 271K
XAUUSD+ -1.2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.95 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.04 14:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.31 23:46
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.31 14:43
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.31 14:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 19:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.19 01:51
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.19 01:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 23:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold and Bitcoin Master
50 USD per month
76%
0
0
USD
35
USD
6
100%
75
84%
2%
1.25
0.20
USD
51%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.