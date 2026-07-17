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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Solyra
Nining Rumilah

Solyra

Nining Rumilah
Nining Rumilah

Nining Rumilah

0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
1 / 3.2K USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 522%
Headway-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
289
Profit Trades:
287 (99.30%)
Loss Trades:
2 (0.69%)
Best trade:
87.50 USD
Worst trade:
-14.42 USD
Gross Profit:
1 365.82 USD (98 014 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.49 USD (1 706 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
266 (1 211.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 211.86 USD (266)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.20
Trading activity:
19.17%
Max deposit load:
5.76%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
93.50
Long Trades:
207 (71.63%)
Short Trades:
82 (28.37%)
Profit Factor:
78.09
Expected Payoff:
4.67 USD
Average Profit:
4.76 USD
Average Loss:
-8.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-14.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.42 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.42%
Annual Forecast:
126.49%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14.42 USD (0.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.37% (14.42 USD)
By Equity:
50.18% (597.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 182
XAUUSD 107
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 624
XAUUSD 724
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 36K
XAUUSD 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +87.50 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 266
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 211.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 4
InstaFinance-UK.com
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.32 × 22
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.00 × 5
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
Headway-Real
1.45 × 176
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
29 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 02:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 01:00
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.05 15:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 22:33
80% of trades performed within 6 days. This comprises 2.45% of days out of the 245 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Solyra
49 USD per month
522%
1
3.2K
USD
6.2K
USD
38
80%
289
99%
19%
78.09
4.67
USD
50%
1:500
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