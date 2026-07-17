- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
289
Profit Trades:
287 (99.30%)
Loss Trades:
2 (0.69%)
Best trade:
87.50 USD
Worst trade:
-14.42 USD
Gross Profit:
1 365.82 USD (98 014 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.49 USD (1 706 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
266 (1 211.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 211.86 USD (266)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.20
Trading activity:
19.17%
Max deposit load:
5.76%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
93.50
Long Trades:
207 (71.63%)
Short Trades:
82 (28.37%)
Profit Factor:
78.09
Expected Payoff:
4.67 USD
Average Profit:
4.76 USD
Average Loss:
-8.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-14.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.42 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.42%
Annual Forecast:
126.49%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14.42 USD (0.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.37% (14.42 USD)
By Equity:
50.18% (597.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|182
|XAUUSD
|107
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|624
|XAUUSD
|724
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|36K
|XAUUSD
|60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +87.50 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 266
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 211.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
InstaFinance-UK.com
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.32 × 22
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
Headway-Real
|1.45 × 176
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
522%
1
3.2K
USD
USD
6.2K
USD
USD
38
80%
289
99%
19%
78.09
4.67
USD
USD
50%
1:500