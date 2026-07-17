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jin he

OANDA CFD Equity

jin he
jin he

jin he

0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 49%
OANDA-Japan MT5 Live
1:10
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
511
Profit Trades:
500 (97.84%)
Loss Trades:
11 (2.15%)
Best trade:
1 420.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-6 317.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
120 361.00 JPY (1 228 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-58 335.00 JPY (579 464 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
257 (67 743.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
67 743.00 JPY (257)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
98.94%
Max deposit load:
99.76%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
164
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.28
Long Trades:
511 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
121.38 JPY
Average Profit:
240.72 JPY
Average Loss:
-5 303.18 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-22 004.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24 961.00 JPY (4)
Monthly growth:
48.63%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 717.00 JPY
Maximal:
48 356.00 JPY (79.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.98% (48 356.00 JPY)
By Equity:
38.30% (169 346.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
JP225 511
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
JP225 543
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
JP225 649K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 420.00 JPY
Worst trade: -6 317 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 257
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +67 743.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -22 004.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-Japan MT5 Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.29 22:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 21:15
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 07:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 02:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 04:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 01:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 09:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 09:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 04:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 03:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 02:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 01:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 00:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.17 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.17 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.17 15:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 15:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 15:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.17 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OANDA CFD Equity
30 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
451K
JPY
4
93%
511
97%
99%
2.06
121.38
JPY
38%
1:10
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