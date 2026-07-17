- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
511
Profit Trades:
500 (97.84%)
Loss Trades:
11 (2.15%)
Best trade:
1 420.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-6 317.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
120 361.00 JPY (1 228 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-58 335.00 JPY (579 464 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
257 (67 743.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
67 743.00 JPY (257)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
98.94%
Max deposit load:
99.76%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
164
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.28
Long Trades:
511 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
121.38 JPY
Average Profit:
240.72 JPY
Average Loss:
-5 303.18 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-22 004.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24 961.00 JPY (4)
Monthly growth:
48.63%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 717.00 JPY
Maximal:
48 356.00 JPY (79.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.98% (48 356.00 JPY)
By Equity:
38.30% (169 346.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|JP225
|511
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|JP225
|543
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|JP225
|649K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 420.00 JPY
Worst trade: -6 317 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 257
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +67 743.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -22 004.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-Japan MT5 Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
USD
451K
JPY
JPY
4
93%
511
97%
99%
2.06
121.38
JPY
JPY
38%
1:10