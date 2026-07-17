- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
98 (74.80%)
Loss Trades:
33 (25.19%)
Best trade:
23.96 USD
Worst trade:
-10.81 USD
Gross Profit:
368.30 USD (36 620 pips)
Gross Loss:
-146.31 USD (17 080 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (80.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.37 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
89.05%
Max deposit load:
15.71%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.07
Long Trades:
85 (64.89%)
Short Trades:
46 (35.11%)
Profit Factor:
2.52
Expected Payoff:
1.69 USD
Average Profit:
3.76 USD
Average Loss:
-4.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-30.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.30 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
11.15%
Annual Forecast:
135.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.87 USD
Maximal:
54.50 USD (4.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.29% (54.21 USD)
By Equity:
19.99% (247.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|26
|EURNZD
|22
|EURJPY
|21
|USDCAD
|20
|GBPJPY
|18
|CHFJPY
|11
|AUDNZD
|6
|NZDJPY
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|13
|EURNZD
|-8
|EURJPY
|5
|USDCAD
|74
|GBPJPY
|71
|CHFJPY
|17
|AUDNZD
|18
|NZDJPY
|7
|EURGBP
|11
|CADJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-665
|EURNZD
|-1.9K
|EURJPY
|361
|USDCAD
|6.8K
|GBPJPY
|7.7K
|CHFJPY
|1.7K
|AUDNZD
|1.8K
|NZDJPY
|677
|EURGBP
|857
|CADJPY
|253
|AUDJPY
|2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.96 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|0.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.16 × 32
|
Exness-Real25
|0.23 × 1888
|
Exness-Real27
|0.41 × 1831
|
Exness-Real11
|0.45 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.50 × 2
|
DuoMarkets-Live04
|0.54 × 26
|
Exness-Real12
|0.56 × 18
|
DuoMarkets-DemoBHS
|1.13 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 43
|1.24 × 17
|
Exness-Real6
|1.38 × 61
|
Exness-Real24
|1.38 × 2559
|
XMTrading-Real 47
|1.43 × 58
|
XMGlobal-Real 16
|2.68 × 31
|
IronFXBM-Real9
|4.00 × 23
|
InfinoxCapital-Live04
|4.75 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 2
|5.08 × 12
|
VTMarkets-Live 4
|6.00 × 8
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|7.88 × 8
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|8.00 × 6
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|10.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real
|11.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|15.50 × 2
Why rely on just one approach when the market changes every day? My trading signal fuses my seven powerful strategies into a single, intelligent system—scalping, hedging, pullback, trend-following, flow reversal, and more. Each strategy is optimized to capture unique market conditions, working together to maximize consistency and profitability.
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With one signal, you gain the advantage of seven—designed to adapt, diversify, and balance risk, so you can trade smarter and stay ahead of the market.
One system. Seven strategies. Unlimited potential.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
14
100%
131
74%
89%
2.51
1.69
USD
USD
20%
1:500