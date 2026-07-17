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Casey Jo Will Hilliard

Fusion Core

Casey Jo Will Hilliard
Casey Jo Will Hilliard

Casey Jo Will Hilliard

0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 22%
Exness-Real24
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
98 (74.80%)
Loss Trades:
33 (25.19%)
Best trade:
23.96 USD
Worst trade:
-10.81 USD
Gross Profit:
368.30 USD (36 620 pips)
Gross Loss:
-146.31 USD (17 080 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (80.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.37 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
89.05%
Max deposit load:
15.71%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.07
Long Trades:
85 (64.89%)
Short Trades:
46 (35.11%)
Profit Factor:
2.52
Expected Payoff:
1.69 USD
Average Profit:
3.76 USD
Average Loss:
-4.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-30.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.30 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
11.15%
Annual Forecast:
135.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.87 USD
Maximal:
54.50 USD (4.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.29% (54.21 USD)
By Equity:
19.99% (247.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 26
EURNZD 22
EURJPY 21
USDCAD 20
GBPJPY 18
CHFJPY 11
AUDNZD 6
NZDJPY 3
EURGBP 2
CADJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 13
EURNZD -8
EURJPY 5
USDCAD 74
GBPJPY 71
CHFJPY 17
AUDNZD 18
NZDJPY 7
EURGBP 11
CADJPY 2
AUDJPY 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -665
EURNZD -1.9K
EURJPY 361
USDCAD 6.8K
GBPJPY 7.7K
CHFJPY 1.7K
AUDNZD 1.8K
NZDJPY 677
EURGBP 857
CADJPY 253
AUDJPY 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.96 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 2
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.16 × 32
Exness-Real25
0.23 × 1888
Exness-Real27
0.41 × 1831
Exness-Real11
0.45 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.50 × 2
DuoMarkets-Live04
0.54 × 26
Exness-Real12
0.56 × 18
DuoMarkets-DemoBHS
1.13 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 43
1.24 × 17
Exness-Real6
1.38 × 61
Exness-Real24
1.38 × 2559
XMTrading-Real 47
1.43 × 58
XMGlobal-Real 16
2.68 × 31
IronFXBM-Real9
4.00 × 23
InfinoxCapital-Live04
4.75 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 2
5.08 × 12
VTMarkets-Live 4
6.00 × 8
RoboForex-Pro-2
7.88 × 8
ATFXGM8-Live
8.00 × 6
RoboForex-ProCent-3
10.00 × 19
Exness-Real
11.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
15.50 × 2
1 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Why rely on just one approach when the market changes every day? My trading signal fuses my seven powerful strategies into a single, intelligent system—scalping, hedging, pullback, trend-following, flow reversal, and more. Each strategy is optimized to capture unique market conditions, working together to maximize consistency and profitability.

With one signal, you gain the advantage of seven—designed to adapt, diversify, and balance risk, so you can trade smarter and stay ahead of the market.

One system. Seven strategies. Unlimited potential.
No reviews
2026.07.30 16:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 02:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 06:18
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.21 03:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.17 13:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 10.59% of days out of the 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 13:27
80% of trades performed within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of the 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Fusion Core
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
14
100%
131
74%
89%
2.51
1.69
USD
20%
1:500
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