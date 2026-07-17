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Tobias Zautner

Blackspace

Tobias Zautner
Tobias Zautner

Tobias Zautner

0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
828
Profit Trades:
525 (63.40%)
Loss Trades:
303 (36.59%)
Best trade:
4 448.58 USD
Worst trade:
-4 912.82 USD
Gross Profit:
239 878.68 USD (686 340 pips)
Gross Loss:
-214 441.65 USD (622 340 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (7 428.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 307.66 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
38.29%
Max deposit load:
30.52%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
494 (59.66%)
Short Trades:
334 (40.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
30.72 USD
Average Profit:
456.91 USD
Average Loss:
-707.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-7 794.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 794.99 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.84%
Annual Forecast:
34.48%
Algo trading:
13%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
694.56 USD
Maximal:
25 893.40 USD (20.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.68% (25 893.40 USD)
By Equity:
2.29% (2 907.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 704
WS30 38
NDX 34
SP500 25
GDAXI 13
GBPNZD 7
EURUSD 4
GBPUSD 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.7K
WS30 -563
NDX 30K
SP500 958
GDAXI -4.8K
GBPNZD 429
EURUSD 747
GBPUSD -14
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 23K
WS30 145
NDX 40K
SP500 249
GDAXI -2.5K
GBPNZD 2.2K
EURUSD 794
GBPUSD 30
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 448.58 USD
Worst trade: -4 913 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 428.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 794.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live-2
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.09 × 33
Axi-US03-Live
1.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.04 × 25
VTMarkets-Live 3
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent
5.60 × 25
VTMarkets-Live 6
7.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
8.26 × 1997
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
15.57 × 7
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.17 17:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.17 17:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 17:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.17 17:31
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.15% of days out of 261 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 13:27
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.17 13:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 13:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Blackspace
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
125K
USD
41
13%
828
63%
38%
1.11
30.72
USD
21%
1:200
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