The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5 0.00 × 6 Darwinex-Live-2 0.00 × 4 FusionMarkets-Live 3 0.00 × 8 FusionMarkets-Live 0.09 × 33 Axi-US03-Live 1.00 × 1 GoMarkets-Real 10 1.04 × 25 VTMarkets-Live 3 5.00 × 1 RoboForex-ProCent 5.60 × 25 VTMarkets-Live 6 7.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Demo 8.26 × 1997 CAMarketsGlobal-Live 15.57 × 7 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor