- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
828
Profit Trades:
525 (63.40%)
Loss Trades:
303 (36.59%)
Best trade:
4 448.58 USD
Worst trade:
-4 912.82 USD
Gross Profit:
239 878.68 USD (686 340 pips)
Gross Loss:
-214 441.65 USD (622 340 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (7 428.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 307.66 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
38.29%
Max deposit load:
30.52%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
494 (59.66%)
Short Trades:
334 (40.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
30.72 USD
Average Profit:
456.91 USD
Average Loss:
-707.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-7 794.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 794.99 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.84%
Annual Forecast:
34.48%
Algo trading:
13%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
694.56 USD
Maximal:
25 893.40 USD (20.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.68% (25 893.40 USD)
By Equity:
2.29% (2 907.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|704
|WS30
|38
|NDX
|34
|SP500
|25
|GDAXI
|13
|GBPNZD
|7
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.7K
|WS30
|-563
|NDX
|30K
|SP500
|958
|GDAXI
|-4.8K
|GBPNZD
|429
|EURUSD
|747
|GBPUSD
|-14
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|WS30
|145
|NDX
|40K
|SP500
|249
|GDAXI
|-2.5K
|GBPNZD
|2.2K
|EURUSD
|794
|GBPUSD
|30
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 448.58 USD
Worst trade: -4 913 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 428.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 794.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live 3
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 33
|
Axi-US03-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.04 × 25
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|5.60 × 25
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|7.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|8.26 × 1997
|
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
|15.57 × 7
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
125K
USD
USD
41
13%
828
63%
38%
1.11
30.72
USD
USD
21%
1:200