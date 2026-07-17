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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Scalp set Ultima Markets
Martin Lougas

Scalp set Ultima Markets

Martin Lougas
Martin Lougas

Martin Lougas

0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 24%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
26 (42.62%)
Loss Trades:
35 (57.38%)
Best trade:
76.28 EUR
Worst trade:
-14.06 EUR
Gross Profit:
278.94 EUR (7 317 pips)
Gross Loss:
-159.47 EUR (7 211 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (72.60 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.28 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
0.05%
Max deposit load:
14.02%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.64
Long Trades:
37 (60.66%)
Short Trades:
24 (39.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
1.96 EUR
Average Profit:
10.73 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.56 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-8.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.13 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
23.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.54 EUR
Maximal:
72.98 EUR (12.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.57% (72.98 EUR)
By Equity:
2.10% (11.29 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 61
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 136
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 106
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +76.28 EUR
Worst trade: -14 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.60 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.95 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
MFGinvest-Server
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.11 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.25 × 4
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 50
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
4.80 × 261
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.83 × 30
Exness-MT5Real11
8.25 × 118
FxPro-MT5
8.38 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 7
9.48 × 322
VantageTradingLtd-Live
12.65 × 740
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
14.89 × 18
Coinexx-Live
19.22 × 9
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 02:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.24 02:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 01:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.24 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 03:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.17 13:27
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.17 13:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.17 13:27
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.17 11:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 11:27
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 11:27
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.17 11:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 11:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Scalp set Ultima Markets
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
619
EUR
3
100%
61
42%
0%
1.74
1.96
EUR
13%
1:500
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