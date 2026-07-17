- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
26 (42.62%)
Loss Trades:
35 (57.38%)
Best trade:
76.28 EUR
Worst trade:
-14.06 EUR
Gross Profit:
278.94 EUR (7 317 pips)
Gross Loss:
-159.47 EUR (7 211 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (72.60 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.28 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
0.05%
Max deposit load:
14.02%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.64
Long Trades:
37 (60.66%)
Short Trades:
24 (39.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
1.96 EUR
Average Profit:
10.73 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.56 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-8.95 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.13 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
23.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.54 EUR
Maximal:
72.98 EUR (12.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.57% (72.98 EUR)
By Equity:
2.10% (11.29 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|61
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|136
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|106
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +76.28 EUR
Worst trade: -14 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.60 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.95 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
MFGinvest-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.11 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.25 × 4
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 50
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|4.80 × 261
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|7.83 × 30
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.25 × 118
|
FxPro-MT5
|8.38 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|9.48 × 322
|
VantageTradingLtd-Live
|12.65 × 740
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|14.89 × 18
|
Coinexx-Live
|19.22 × 9
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
USD
619
EUR
EUR
3
100%
61
42%
0%
1.74
1.96
EUR
EUR
13%
1:500