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Jing Biao Zhang

Injection 1_01 EC

Jing Biao Zhang
Jing Biao Zhang

Jing Biao Zhang

0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 36%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
482
Profit Trades:
466 (96.68%)
Loss Trades:
16 (3.32%)
Best trade:
47.30 USD
Worst trade:
-27.22 USD
Gross Profit:
1 430.48 USD (146 304 pips)
Gross Loss:
-74.02 USD (4 763 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
108 (190.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
482.94 USD (73)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.03%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
160
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
45.46
Long Trades:
449 (93.15%)
Short Trades:
33 (6.85%)
Profit Factor:
19.33
Expected Payoff:
2.81 USD
Average Profit:
3.07 USD
Average Loss:
-4.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
36.46%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
29.84 USD (0.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.72% (24.00 USD)
By Equity:
20.11% (1 128.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 482
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 142K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47.30 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 73
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +190.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.57 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.62 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.98 × 56
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
4.64 × 811
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.44 × 41
Exness-MT5Real5
12.40 × 10
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
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No reviews
2026.07.17 11:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 11:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Injection 1_01 EC
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
5.6K
USD
4
88%
482
96%
100%
19.32
2.81
USD
20%
1:500
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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.