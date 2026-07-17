- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
482
Profit Trades:
466 (96.68%)
Loss Trades:
16 (3.32%)
Best trade:
47.30 USD
Worst trade:
-27.22 USD
Gross Profit:
1 430.48 USD (146 304 pips)
Gross Loss:
-74.02 USD (4 763 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
108 (190.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
482.94 USD (73)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.03%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
160
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
45.46
Long Trades:
449 (93.15%)
Short Trades:
33 (6.85%)
Profit Factor:
19.33
Expected Payoff:
2.81 USD
Average Profit:
3.07 USD
Average Loss:
-4.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
36.46%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
29.84 USD (0.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.72% (24.00 USD)
By Equity:
20.11% (1 128.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|482
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|142K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +47.30 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 73
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +190.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
USD
5.6K
USD
USD
4
88%
482
96%
100%
19.32
2.81
USD
USD
20%
1:500