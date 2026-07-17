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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
35 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
14 (28.57%)
Best trade:
75.95 USD
Worst trade:
-133.35 USD
Gross Profit:
309.76 USD (4 951 pips)
Gross Loss:
-180.74 USD (2 258 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (36.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
143.50 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
7 seconds
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
22 (44.90%)
Short Trades:
27 (55.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
2.63 USD
Average Profit:
8.85 USD
Average Loss:
-12.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-6.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.35 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.54 USD
Maximal:
140.10 USD (43.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.02% (140.10 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|49
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|129
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +75.95 USD
Worst trade: -133 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.31 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenUK-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.00 × 5
|
FBS-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
ETO-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US05-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 1
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