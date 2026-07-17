SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Shot 361
Bangkit

Gold Shot 361

Bangkit
Bangkit

Bangkit

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 75%
FBS-Real-5
1:500

Subscription will be enabled when trading starts

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
35 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
14 (28.57%)
Best trade:
75.95 USD
Worst trade:
-133.35 USD
Gross Profit:
309.76 USD (4 951 pips)
Gross Loss:
-180.74 USD (2 258 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (36.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
143.50 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
7 seconds
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
22 (44.90%)
Short Trades:
27 (55.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
2.63 USD
Average Profit:
8.85 USD
Average Loss:
-12.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-6.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.35 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.54 USD
Maximal:
140.10 USD (43.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.02% (140.10 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 129
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.95 USD
Worst trade: -133 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
MEXIntGroup-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.00 × 1
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-9
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-6
0.00 × 5
FBS-Real-3
0.00 × 1
ETO-Live
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US05-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 1
43 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.21 19:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 18:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 13:27
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 13:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 09:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register