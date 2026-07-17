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Hasmo Consultants LTD

GOLD142

Hasmo Consultants LTD
Hasmo Consultants LTD

Hasmo Consultants LTD

2 topics
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 7%
XeliteMarkets-Trade
1:100
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
43 (68.25%)
Loss Trades:
20 (31.75%)
Best trade:
2 239.65 USD
Worst trade:
-4 242.00 USD
Gross Profit:
22 225.20 USD (68 347 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 500.83 USD (92 865 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (10 944.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 944.50 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
15.70%
Max deposit load:
0.35%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
30 (47.62%)
Short Trades:
33 (52.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
106.74 USD
Average Profit:
516.87 USD
Average Loss:
-775.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3 837.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 242.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-2.60%
Annual Forecast:
-31.58%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 004.63 USD
Maximal:
5 310.90 USD (5.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.04% (5 310.90 USD)
By Equity:
1.95% (2 115.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 63
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. 6.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. -25K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 239.65 USD
Worst trade: -4 242 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 944.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 837.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XeliteMarkets-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.17 13:27
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD142
30 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
107K
USD
18
95%
63
68%
16%
1.43
106.74
USD
5%
1:100
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