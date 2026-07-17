- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
305
Profit Trades:
107 (35.08%)
Loss Trades:
198 (64.92%)
Best trade:
75.08 USD
Worst trade:
-41.88 USD
Gross Profit:
1 502.14 USD (150 162 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 008.84 USD (100 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (133.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
133.85 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.40%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.48
Long Trades:
152 (49.84%)
Short Trades:
153 (50.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
1.62 USD
Average Profit:
14.04 USD
Average Loss:
-5.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-33.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-68.15 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
24.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.16 USD
Maximal:
141.95 USD (5.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.69% (140.55 USD)
By Equity:
1.85% (40.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|305
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|493
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|49K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +75.08 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-UK.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|4.07 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|4.17 × 6
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|7.50 × 54
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|8.06 × 82
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Aiprime-Live
|10.29 × 52
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.32 × 316
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|17.44 × 184
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
Acc-465650-V1
This signal is generated by the Follow Trend OneShot EA.
This signal is generated by the Follow Trend OneShot EA.
Recommended account equity:
- $500 – High Risk
- $1,000 – Medium Risk
- $2,000 – Low Risk
The EA operates 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, and performs best in strong trending markets, where it has the potential to deliver substantial profits.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
2.5K
USD
USD
4
100%
305
35%
100%
1.48
1.62
USD
USD
6%
1:500