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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / OneShoot Headway 465650
Sutardi

OneShoot Headway 465650

Sutardi
Sutardi

Sutardi

0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 25%
Headway-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
305
Profit Trades:
107 (35.08%)
Loss Trades:
198 (64.92%)
Best trade:
75.08 USD
Worst trade:
-41.88 USD
Gross Profit:
1 502.14 USD (150 162 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 008.84 USD (100 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (133.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
133.85 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.40%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.48
Long Trades:
152 (49.84%)
Short Trades:
153 (50.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
1.62 USD
Average Profit:
14.04 USD
Average Loss:
-5.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-33.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-68.15 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
24.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.16 USD
Maximal:
141.95 USD (5.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.69% (140.55 USD)
By Equity:
1.85% (40.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 305
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 493
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 49K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.08 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-Europe.com
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-UK.com
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live4
4.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live16
4.17 × 6
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
TradingProInternational-Live
7.50 × 54
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
8.06 × 82
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Aiprime-Live
10.29 × 52
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.32 × 316
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
17.44 × 184
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Acc-465650-V1

This signal is generated by the Follow Trend OneShot EA.

Recommended account equity:

  • $500 – High Risk
  • $1,000 – Medium Risk
  • $2,000 – Low Risk

The EA operates 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, and performs best in strong trending markets, where it has the potential to deliver substantial profits.


No reviews
2026.08.05 05:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 23:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 08:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 07:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 12:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 23:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 21:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 05:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 01:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 16:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 01:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OneShoot Headway 465650
50 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
2.5K
USD
4
100%
305
35%
100%
1.48
1.62
USD
6%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.