The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 131 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 4 FPMarketsLLC-Live 0.00 × 6 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor