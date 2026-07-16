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Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva

Perfect Trade EA

Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva
Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva

Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva

USE THE SET FILE BELOW IN THE PERFECT TRADE FX SETTINGS:

👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽

https://italomelo.com/perfect_trade.set
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
46 (69.69%)
Loss Trades:
20 (30.30%)
Best trade:
2.74 USD
Worst trade:
-3.10 USD
Gross Profit:
54.11 USD (124 111 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34.89 USD (100 990 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (4.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.49 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
1.25%
Max deposit load:
4.76%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.95
Long Trades:
31 (46.97%)
Short Trades:
35 (53.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
0.29 USD
Average Profit:
1.18 USD
Average Loss:
-1.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.87 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.29 USD
Maximal:
4.87 USD (0.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.45% (4.50 USD)
By Equity:
0.25% (2.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 19
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 23K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.74 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 131
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 4
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 6
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.31 14:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.28 15:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 18:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 13:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 12:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 12:06
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 15:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.17 15:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.17 15:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.17 14:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.17 14:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.17 14:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.17 13:27
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.17 13:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.17 13:27
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.16 22:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 22:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 22:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.16 22:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Perfect Trade EA
999 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
4
100%
66
69%
1%
1.55
0.29
USD
0%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.