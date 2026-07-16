- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
41 (85.41%)
Loss Trades:
7 (14.58%)
Best trade:
23.94 USD
Worst trade:
-25.32 USD
Gross Profit:
118.46 USD (7 533 pips)
Gross Loss:
-82.97 USD (2 883 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (34.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.46 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
1.64%
Max deposit load:
7.42%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
26 (54.17%)
Short Trades:
22 (45.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
0.74 USD
Average Profit:
2.89 USD
Average Loss:
-11.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-45.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.78 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
8.10%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.79 USD
Maximal:
56.22 USD (11.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.63% (56.13 USD)
By Equity:
9.70% (45.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|35
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.94 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Afterprime-Ltd
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 1
|
MavenTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.15 × 131
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.81 × 6442
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.95 × 1049
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.45 × 144
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real21
|4.75 × 4
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.99 × 82
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|5.33 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
474
USD
USD
4
87%
48
85%
2%
1.42
0.74
USD
USD
12%
1:500