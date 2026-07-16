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Wilfredo Rojas Naranjo

FUTURO 6E EURUSD

Wilfredo Rojas Naranjo
Wilfredo Rojas Naranjo

Wilfredo Rojas Naranjo

Trader de tiempo completo con más de 2 años de experiencia, profesional en el área de sistemas, amo los negocios y me encanta viajar
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
48 (42.47%)
Loss Trades:
65 (57.52%)
Best trade:
19 017.00 USD
Worst trade:
-11 008.00 USD
Gross Profit:
132 752.75 USD (433 569 pips)
Gross Loss:
-102 409.38 USD (1 059 181 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (2 060.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23 009.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
77.05%
Max deposit load:
7.60%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
70 (61.95%)
Short Trades:
43 (38.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
268.53 USD
Average Profit:
2 765.68 USD
Average Loss:
-1 575.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-10 897.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20 033.00 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10 563.63 USD
Maximal:
31 451.00 USD (3.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.01% (31 439.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.05% (10 825.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ES_U 70
6E_U 17
BZ_V 13
ZN_U 6
6E_M 2
ES_M 2
6A_M 1
6A_U 1
GC_V 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ES_U 326
6E_U 9.4K
BZ_V 14K
ZN_U -651
6E_M -1.1K
ES_M 9.6K
6A_M 165
6A_U 65
GC_V -1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ES_U -20K
6E_U 1.1K
BZ_V 257
ZN_U -625K
6E_M -874
ES_M 19K
6A_M 170
6A_U 70
GC_V -66
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19 017.00 USD
Worst trade: -11 008 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 060.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10 897.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading Intraday, y swing algunas veces...
No reviews
2026.08.04 16:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 15:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 17:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 14:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 11:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 17:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FUTURO 6E EURUSD
35 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
1M
USD
10
0%
113
42%
77%
1.29
268.53
USD
3%
1:200
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