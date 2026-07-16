- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
48 (42.47%)
Loss Trades:
65 (57.52%)
Best trade:
19 017.00 USD
Worst trade:
-11 008.00 USD
Gross Profit:
132 752.75 USD (433 569 pips)
Gross Loss:
-102 409.38 USD (1 059 181 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (2 060.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23 009.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
77.05%
Max deposit load:
7.60%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.96
Long Trades:
70 (61.95%)
Short Trades:
43 (38.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
268.53 USD
Average Profit:
2 765.68 USD
Average Loss:
-1 575.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-10 897.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20 033.00 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10 563.63 USD
Maximal:
31 451.00 USD (3.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.01% (31 439.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.05% (10 825.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ES_U
|70
|6E_U
|17
|BZ_V
|13
|ZN_U
|6
|6E_M
|2
|ES_M
|2
|6A_M
|1
|6A_U
|1
|GC_V
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ES_U
|326
|6E_U
|9.4K
|BZ_V
|14K
|ZN_U
|-651
|6E_M
|-1.1K
|ES_M
|9.6K
|6A_M
|165
|6A_U
|65
|GC_V
|-1.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ES_U
|-20K
|6E_U
|1.1K
|BZ_V
|257
|ZN_U
|-625K
|6E_M
|-874
|ES_M
|19K
|6A_M
|170
|6A_U
|70
|GC_V
|-66
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19 017.00 USD
Worst trade: -11 008 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 060.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10 897.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Trading Intraday, y swing algunas veces...
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
1M
USD
USD
10
0%
113
42%
77%
1.29
268.53
USD
USD
3%
1:200