- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
5 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
10 (66.67%)
Best trade:
41.58 USD
Worst trade:
-8.75 USD
Gross Profit:
69.42 USD (6 938 pips)
Gross Loss:
-84.01 USD (8 293 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (26.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.70 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
4.78%
Max deposit load:
1.87%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.25
Long Trades:
9 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-0.97 USD
Average Profit:
13.88 USD
Average Loss:
-8.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-49.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-2.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.22 USD
Maximal:
57.22 USD (11.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.43% (57.15 USD)
By Equity:
1.46% (7.07 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pro
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.pro
|-15
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.pro
|-1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +41.58 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXTRADING.com-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
GQ V3 , low win ratio around 60%, so needs to be very good patient.
One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.
Pair: Gold
Risk: 3%
U can choose fixed 0.01 for lower risk.
Better to use same broker to copy , if u have no FXT account , you can register here.
Or u can use FXT copy function on same server , the signal name is : VS Gold G3 system
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
485
USD
USD
3
100%
15
33%
5%
0.82
-0.97
USD
USD
11%
1:500