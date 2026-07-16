GQ V3 , low win ratio around 60%, so needs to be very good patient.

One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.

Pair: Gold

Risk: 3%

U can choose fixed 0.01 for lower risk.





Better to use same broker to copy , if u have no FXT account , you can register here.

Or u can use FXT copy function on same server , the signal name is : VS Gold G3 system



