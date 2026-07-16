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Daniel Moreira Rolim De Morais

Dan old

Daniel Moreira Rolim De Morais
Daniel Moreira Rolim De Morais

Daniel Moreira Rolim De Morais

0 reviews
Reliability
71 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 85%
FPMarketsSC-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
143 (84.11%)
Loss Trades:
27 (15.88%)
Best trade:
446.79 USD
Worst trade:
-562.24 USD
Gross Profit:
11 013.18 USD (29 334 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 264.83 USD (17 123 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (793.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 299.52 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
0.24%
Max deposit load:
32.50%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.57
Long Trades:
95 (55.88%)
Short Trades:
75 (44.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
22.05 USD
Average Profit:
77.02 USD
Average Loss:
-269.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-562.24 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.57%
Annual Forecast:
152.58%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 048.67 USD (10.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.35% (1 048.67 USD)
By Equity:
7.87% (8.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 100
XAUUSD 44
GBPUSD 21
AUDUSD 3
EURUSD 2
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 3.8K
XAUUSD 41
GBPUSD -143
AUDUSD 12
EURUSD 12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 6.6K
XAUUSD 5.2K
GBPUSD -334
AUDUSD 412
EURUSD 400
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +446.79 USD
Worst trade: -562 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +793.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
0.80 × 494
OctaFX-Real
2.25 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
7.51 × 177
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
12.15 × 33
FPMarketsSC-Live
12.52 × 307
Exness-MT5Real31
17.91 × 34
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
xauusd scalp
No reviews
2026.08.03 13:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.26 15:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.17 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.17 00:19
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 2.54% of days out of 472 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 13:11
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dan old
30 USD per month
85%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
71
90%
170
84%
0%
1.51
22.05
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

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