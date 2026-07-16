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Colin Low

Golden Panda

Colin Low
Colin Low

Colin Low

0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 191%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
547
Profit Trades:
382 (69.83%)
Loss Trades:
165 (30.16%)
Best trade:
1 222 433.24 IDR
Worst trade:
-943 667.41 IDR
Gross Profit:
37 661 186.16 IDR (16 110 933 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 887 034.14 IDR (2 632 139 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (2 562 358.27 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 110 540.75 IDR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
75.86%
Max deposit load:
5.80%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.16
Long Trades:
302 (55.21%)
Short Trades:
245 (44.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
23 353.11 IDR
Average Profit:
98 589.49 IDR
Average Loss:
-150 830.51 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 654 851.32 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 410 052.04 IDR (7)
Monthly growth:
52.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
188 298.65 IDR
Maximal:
4 036 850.28 IDR (29.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.74% (3 045 692.87 IDR)
By Equity:
12.40% (2 485 451.63 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 395
BTCUSD 146
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
BTCUSD 97
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 727K
BTCUSD 388K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 222 433.24 IDR
Worst trade: -943 667 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 562 358.27 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 654 851.32 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 42
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real26
17.78 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
'Slow is smooth and smooth is fast'
No reviews
2026.08.08 06:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 12:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 09:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 14:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 20:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 18:09
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.16 10:09
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.16 10:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.16 10:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 10:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Golden Panda
99 USD per month
191%
0
0
USD
20M
IDR
7
0%
547
69%
76%
1.51
23 353.11
IDR
29%
1:500
Copy

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