- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
547
Profit Trades:
382 (69.83%)
Loss Trades:
165 (30.16%)
Best trade:
1 222 433.24 IDR
Worst trade:
-943 667.41 IDR
Gross Profit:
37 661 186.16 IDR (16 110 933 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 887 034.14 IDR (2 632 139 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (2 562 358.27 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 110 540.75 IDR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
75.86%
Max deposit load:
5.80%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.16
Long Trades:
302 (55.21%)
Short Trades:
245 (44.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
23 353.11 IDR
Average Profit:
98 589.49 IDR
Average Loss:
-150 830.51 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 654 851.32 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 410 052.04 IDR (7)
Monthly growth:
52.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
188 298.65 IDR
Maximal:
4 036 850.28 IDR (29.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.74% (3 045 692.87 IDR)
By Equity:
12.40% (2 485 451.63 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|395
|BTCUSD
|146
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|BTCUSD
|97
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|727K
|BTCUSD
|388K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 222 433.24 IDR
Worst trade: -943 667 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 562 358.27 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 654 851.32 IDR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
'Slow is smooth and smooth is fast'
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
191%
0
0
USD
USD
20M
IDR
IDR
7
0%
547
69%
76%
1.51
23 353.11
IDR
IDR
29%
1:500