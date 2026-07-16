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Nuttapon Maneechote

Cryptowanlanid Orion Hantec

Nuttapon Maneechote
Nuttapon Maneechote

Nuttapon Maneechote

เราคือทีมเทรดเดอร์ในตลาด Forex และ Cryptocurrency
พัฒนา Expert Advisor (EA) มากกว่า 100 ระบบ
และเปิดให้บริการ CopyTrade มากกว่า 35 พอร์ตจริง
💡 จุดเด่นของระบบ
• ใช้ Multi-EA Portfolio เพื่อกระจายความเสี่ยง
• ระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติ 100% ไม่มีอารมณ์
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 32%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
587
Profit Trades:
533 (90.80%)
Loss Trades:
54 (9.20%)
Best trade:
15.16 USD
Worst trade:
-26.53 USD
Gross Profit:
569.42 USD (82 734 pips)
Gross Loss:
-272.63 USD (30 071 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
74 (48.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.58 USD (71)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.16%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.63
Long Trades:
238 (40.55%)
Short Trades:
349 (59.45%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
0.51 USD
Average Profit:
1.07 USD
Average Loss:
-5.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-61.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.44 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
5.83%
Annual Forecast:
70.79%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.63 USD
Maximal:
81.67 USD (6.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.94% (81.67 USD)
By Equity:
24.83% (283.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 92
AUDCAD 80
EURJPY 60
USDCHF 54
GBPAUD 46
EURCAD 40
GBPSGD 36
NZDCAD 32
NZDJPY 29
USDSGD 21
GBPCAD 21
NZDUSD 15
USDJPY 15
EURAUD 10
EURSGD 10
AUDCHF 6
GBPJPY 4
EURUSD 3
EURCHF 3
GBPUSD 3
USDCAD 3
NZDCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 34
AUDCAD 32
EURJPY 36
USDCHF 46
GBPAUD 21
EURCAD 23
GBPSGD 7
NZDCAD 14
NZDJPY 13
USDSGD 1
GBPCAD -7
NZDUSD 9
USDJPY 39
EURAUD -10
EURSGD 11
AUDCHF 8
GBPJPY 11
EURUSD 1
EURCHF 6
GBPUSD 4
USDCAD 1
NZDCHF -8
GBPCHF 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 7.7K
AUDCAD 4.8K
EURJPY 6.4K
USDCHF 3.8K
GBPAUD 3.6K
EURCAD 3.5K
GBPSGD 1.8K
NZDCAD 2.2K
NZDJPY 2.5K
USDSGD 1.1K
GBPCAD 3.2K
NZDUSD 966
USDJPY 6.1K
EURAUD -505
EURSGD 1.5K
AUDCHF 612
GBPJPY 1.7K
EURUSD 302
EURCHF 559
GBPUSD 357
USDCAD 418
NZDCHF -286
GBPCHF 500
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.16 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 71
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cryptowanlanid Orion Hantec
50 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
18
96%
587
90%
100%
2.08
0.51
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

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