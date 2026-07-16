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Nuttapon Maneechote

Cryptowanlanid GP Inters

Nuttapon Maneechote
Nuttapon Maneechote

Nuttapon Maneechote

เราคือทีมเทรดเดอร์ในตลาด Forex และ Cryptocurrency
พัฒนา Expert Advisor (EA) มากกว่า 100 ระบบ
และเปิดให้บริการ CopyTrade มากกว่า 35 พอร์ตจริง
💡 จุดเด่นของระบบ
• ใช้ Multi-EA Portfolio เพื่อกระจายความเสี่ยง
• ระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติ 100% ไม่มีอารมณ์
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
InterStellarFinancial-Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
206
Profit Trades:
160 (77.66%)
Loss Trades:
46 (22.33%)
Best trade:
144.80 USD
Worst trade:
-246.70 USD
Gross Profit:
2 003.74 USD (66 766 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 624.63 USD (54 444 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (374.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
374.27 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
14.51%
Max deposit load:
2.01%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.77
Long Trades:
105 (50.97%)
Short Trades:
101 (49.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
1.84 USD
Average Profit:
12.52 USD
Average Loss:
-35.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-355.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-355.22 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
8.64%
Annual Forecast:
104.89%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
187.32 USD
Maximal:
493.02 USD (24.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.02% (493.14 USD)
By Equity:
18.57% (278.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDecn 185
EURUSD.s 3
USDJPY.s 3
GBPUSD.s 2
CADJPY.s 2
USDCHF.s 2
EURCAD.s 1
USDCAD.s 1
AUDUSD.s 1
NZDJPY.s 1
CHFJPY.s 1
NZDUSD.s 1
AUDNZD.s 1
EURGBP.s 1
GBPCHF.s 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDecn 377
EURUSD.s 0
USDJPY.s -21
GBPUSD.s -19
CADJPY.s 8
USDCHF.s -3
EURCAD.s 1
USDCAD.s 3
AUDUSD.s 7
NZDJPY.s 2
CHFJPY.s 7
NZDUSD.s 6
AUDNZD.s 4
EURGBP.s 7
GBPCHF.s -1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDecn 11K
EURUSD.s 13
USDJPY.s -445
GBPUSD.s -927
CADJPY.s 625
USDCHF.s -269
EURCAD.s 87
USDCAD.s 179
AUDUSD.s 372
NZDJPY.s 191
CHFJPY.s 532
NZDUSD.s 556
AUDNZD.s 367
EURGBP.s 270
GBPCHF.s -26
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +144.80 USD
Worst trade: -247 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +374.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -355.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InterStellarFinancial-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 07:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 00:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 05:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.01% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 14:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.30 14:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.08% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 08:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 12:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.19% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 09:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 06:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.19% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 08:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.16 14:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.27% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 10:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cryptowanlanid GP Inters
99 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
15
94%
206
77%
15%
1.23
1.84
USD
31%
1:500
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