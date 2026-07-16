- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
579
Profit Trades:
391 (67.53%)
Loss Trades:
188 (32.47%)
Best trade:
270.00 USD
Worst trade:
-105.04 USD
Gross Profit:
3 306.29 USD (85 753 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 584.58 USD (47 900 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (113.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
334.56 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
20.80%
Max deposit load:
4.77%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
10.57
Long Trades:
218 (37.65%)
Short Trades:
361 (62.35%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
2.97 USD
Average Profit:
8.46 USD
Average Loss:
-8.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-7.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-122.19 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
12.05%
Annual Forecast:
146.23%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
162.82 USD (3.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.92% (162.82 USD)
By Equity:
7.77% (202.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|324
|NZDCAD
|134
|AUDCAD
|121
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|868
|NZDCAD
|507
|AUDCAD
|347
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|14K
|NZDCAD
|14K
|AUDCAD
|9.9K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +270.00 USD
Worst trade: -105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +113.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.91 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.24 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.60 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.76 × 897
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.85 × 366
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.20 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.32 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.42 × 292
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.46 × 112
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.63 × 803
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|2.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-7
|2.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|2.28 × 47
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.50 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
74
93%
579
67%
21%
2.08
2.97
USD
USD
9%
1:500