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Wu Tien Hung

Forex Winner 2

Wu Tien Hung
Wu Tien Hung

Wu Tien Hung

Graduated from the Department of Business Management at National Taipei University of Technology in Taiwan, with nearly ten years of trading experience. I prefer reversal + Martingale strategies. Welcome to follow my Forex Winner signals, so you can invest with peace of mind without fearing high
0 reviews
Reliability
74 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 80%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
579
Profit Trades:
391 (67.53%)
Loss Trades:
188 (32.47%)
Best trade:
270.00 USD
Worst trade:
-105.04 USD
Gross Profit:
3 306.29 USD (85 753 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 584.58 USD (47 900 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (113.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
334.56 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
20.80%
Max deposit load:
4.77%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
10.57
Long Trades:
218 (37.65%)
Short Trades:
361 (62.35%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
2.97 USD
Average Profit:
8.46 USD
Average Loss:
-8.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-7.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-122.19 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
12.05%
Annual Forecast:
146.23%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
162.82 USD (3.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.92% (162.82 USD)
By Equity:
7.77% (202.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 324
NZDCAD 134
AUDCAD 121
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 868
NZDCAD 507
AUDCAD 347
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 14K
NZDCAD 14K
AUDCAD 9.9K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +270.00 USD
Worst trade: -105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +113.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.24 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 84
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.76 × 897
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.32 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.42 × 292
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.46 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.63 × 803
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.28 × 47
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.50 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
19 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.03 16:41
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 16:41
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 13:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.26 17:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Forex Winner 2
30 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
74
93%
579
67%
21%
2.08
2.97
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

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