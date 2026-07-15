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Eduardo dos Santos

Xwise Hantec 50k

Eduardo dos Santos
Eduardo dos Santos

Eduardo dos Santos

1 topic 1 comment
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -1%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:50
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
270
Profit Trades:
142 (52.59%)
Loss Trades:
128 (47.41%)
Best trade:
658.46 USD
Worst trade:
-587.94 USD
Gross Profit:
7 876.22 USD (78 973 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 395.94 USD (94 508 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (89.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 955.97 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
13.48%
Max deposit load:
67.94%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.18
Long Trades:
135 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
135 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-1.92 USD
Average Profit:
55.47 USD
Average Loss:
-65.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-121.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 381.01 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-1.04%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 753.63 USD
Maximal:
2 858.32 USD (5.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.50% (2 858.32 USD)
By Equity:
2.02% (1 025.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.h 270
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.h -520
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.h -16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +658.46 USD
Worst trade: -588 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

50k
No reviews
2026.08.07 01:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 02:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 01:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 01:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 13:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 14:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 01:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.16 01:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 21:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 21:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Xwise Hantec 50k
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
49K
USD
5
90%
270
52%
13%
0.93
-1.92
USD
6%
1:50
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