SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / King XAU
Milko Vivaldi

King XAU

Milko Vivaldi
Milko Vivaldi

Milko Vivaldi

  • Trader and entrepeneur at  Malta
  • Italy
  • 390
Independent Trader | Forex & Quantitative Strategies
10 topics 94 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
VantageMarkets-Live 14
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
29 (50.87%)
Loss Trades:
28 (49.12%)
Best trade:
28.13 EUR
Worst trade:
-37.23 EUR
Gross Profit:
341.21 EUR (30 129 pips)
Gross Loss:
-316.88 EUR (20 415 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (99.72 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.72 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
9.02%
Max deposit load:
3.14%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.12
Long Trades:
30 (52.63%)
Short Trades:
27 (47.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.43 EUR
Average Profit:
11.77 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.32 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-85.64 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.64 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
2.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
91.76 EUR
Maximal:
209.32 EUR (18.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.73% (209.32 EUR)
By Equity:
5.97% (58.61 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 57
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 28
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.7K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.13 EUR
Worst trade: -37 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.72 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -85.64 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
4.50 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This strategy is based on quantitative and probabilistic trading, blending scientific rigor and advanced mathematical models. Through highly sophisticated proprietary algorithms, the system analyzes large volumes of historical data to identify market anomalies. This algorithmic automation eliminates emotionality, optimizing risk management based on precise statistical calculations.
No reviews
2026.08.05 15:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 01:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.15 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
King XAU
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
1K
EUR
4
100%
57
50%
9%
1.07
0.43
EUR
19%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.