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Suntej Singh

Apex Predator Trades

Suntej Singh
Suntej Singh

Suntej Singh

0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 12%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 816
Profit Trades:
1 313 (72.30%)
Loss Trades:
503 (27.70%)
Best trade:
6 038.38 USD
Worst trade:
-1 527.46 USD
Gross Profit:
26 385.75 USD (663 227 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 034.49 USD (184 101 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
116 (664.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 038.38 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
82.50%
Max deposit load:
78.43%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
691
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.69
Long Trades:
1 762 (97.03%)
Short Trades:
54 (2.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
6.80 USD
Average Profit:
20.10 USD
Average Loss:
-27.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-164.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 527.46 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.35%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
971.16 USD
Maximal:
3 345.85 USD (3.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.05% (3 272.83 USD)
By Equity:
10.57% (10 628.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1747
EURUSD 28
NDX 27
GDAXI 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 9.8K
EURUSD 852
NDX 3.3K
GDAXI -1.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 472K
EURUSD 2.6K
NDX 4.1K
GDAXI 857
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 038.38 USD
Worst trade: -1 527 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +664.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -164.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.75 × 330
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.90 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXOpen-MT5
1.50 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
Darwinex-Live
1.71 × 2228
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live
2.00 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
23 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Systematic algorithmic strategy focused on consistency and capital preservation.

Trades are executed via a rules-based EA with strict risk management.

Controlled drawdowns
No martingale / no grid
Optimized for steady growth, not gambling
Designed for investors seeking disciplined and stable performance.


No reviews
2026.07.24 06:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 04:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.16 17:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.15 16:59
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.15 16:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 16:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Apex Predator Trades
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
112K
USD
4
99%
1 816
72%
83%
1.88
6.80
USD
11%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.