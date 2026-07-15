- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 816
Profit Trades:
1 313 (72.30%)
Loss Trades:
503 (27.70%)
Best trade:
6 038.38 USD
Worst trade:
-1 527.46 USD
Gross Profit:
26 385.75 USD (663 227 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 034.49 USD (184 101 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
116 (664.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 038.38 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
82.50%
Max deposit load:
78.43%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
691
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.69
Long Trades:
1 762 (97.03%)
Short Trades:
54 (2.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
6.80 USD
Average Profit:
20.10 USD
Average Loss:
-27.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-164.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 527.46 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.35%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
971.16 USD
Maximal:
3 345.85 USD (3.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.05% (3 272.83 USD)
By Equity:
10.57% (10 628.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1747
|EURUSD
|28
|NDX
|27
|GDAXI
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|9.8K
|EURUSD
|852
|NDX
|3.3K
|GDAXI
|-1.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|472K
|EURUSD
|2.6K
|NDX
|4.1K
|GDAXI
|857
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 038.38 USD
Worst trade: -1 527 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +664.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -164.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.75 × 330
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.90 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.71 × 2228
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.00 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
Systematic algorithmic strategy focused on consistency and capital preservation.
Trades are executed via a rules-based EA with strict risk management.
Controlled drawdowns
No martingale / no grid
Optimized for steady growth, not gambling
Designed for investors seeking disciplined and stable performance.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
112K
USD
USD
4
99%
1 816
72%
83%
1.88
6.80
USD
USD
11%
1:200