The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.00 × 1 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 4 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 2 AdmiralsGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real20 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real 0.00 × 3 RoboForex-ECN 0.15 × 33 VTMarkets-Live 0.21 × 14 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.31 × 275 PrimeCodex-MT5 0.75 × 330 Exness-MT5Real3 0.85 × 167 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.90 × 10 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.18 × 22 FXOpen-MT5 1.50 × 2 FPMarketsLLC-Live 1.62 × 39 Darwinex-Live 1.71 × 2228 Exness-MT5Real31 1.83 × 6 SMCapitalMarkets-Live2 2.00 × 1 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 2.00 × 3 TickmillUK-Live 2.00 × 2 HFMarketsGlobal-Live1 2.50 × 2 23 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor