- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
159
Profit Trades:
56 (35.22%)
Loss Trades:
103 (64.78%)
Best trade:
3.41 EUR
Worst trade:
-0.35 EUR
Gross Profit:
92.53 EUR (10 756 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31.59 EUR (2 991 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (12.43 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.43 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
18.75%
Max deposit load:
4.08%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.29
Long Trades:
39 (24.53%)
Short Trades:
120 (75.47%)
Profit Factor:
2.93
Expected Payoff:
0.38 EUR
Average Profit:
1.65 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.31 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-4.62 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.62 EUR (18)
Monthly growth:
9.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 EUR
Maximal:
4.96 EUR (3.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.63% (4.98 EUR)
By Equity:
2.29% (3.47 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|159
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|69
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|7.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.41 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.43 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.62 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.42 × 64
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.44 × 486
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 89
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.50 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.52 × 3653
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.76 × 200
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.78 × 196
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.91 × 216
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.95 × 38
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
DLSMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|1.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 174
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
61%
1
140
USD
USD
161
EUR
EUR
10
100%
159
35%
19%
2.92
0.38
EUR
EUR
4%
1:500