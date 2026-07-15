- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
399
Profit Trades:
210 (52.63%)
Loss Trades:
189 (47.37%)
Best trade:
300.00 USD
Worst trade:
-216.00 USD
Gross Profit:
6 634.63 USD (286 149 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 041.94 USD (243 318 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (438.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
438.74 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
85.50%
Max deposit load:
8.43%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
120
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.43
Long Trades:
200 (50.13%)
Short Trades:
199 (49.87%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-1.02 USD
Average Profit:
31.59 USD
Average Loss:
-37.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-176.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-326.24 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.07%
Annual Forecast:
-49.35%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
789.75 USD
Maximal:
958.09 USD (9.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.41% (958.09 USD)
By Equity:
13.02% (1 238.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD...
|399
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD...
|-407
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD...
|43K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +300.00 USD
Worst trade: -216 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +438.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -176.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XWealthVentures-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Fully automated. covers all trend of market range, breakout, and fake breakout. recommended funds size is 10k$
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
9.6K
USD
USD
4
97%
399
52%
86%
0.94
-1.02
USD
USD
13%
1:500