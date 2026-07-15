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Chu Yip Wong

Wong2

Chu Yip Wong
Chu Yip Wong

Chu Yip Wong

0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2026 47%
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
585
Profit Trades:
403 (68.88%)
Loss Trades:
182 (31.11%)
Best trade:
170.36 USD
Worst trade:
-79.81 USD
Gross Profit:
3 384.88 USD (203 662 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 055.67 USD (155 221 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (114.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
191.74 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.83%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.82
Long Trades:
341 (58.29%)
Short Trades:
244 (41.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
2.27 USD
Average Profit:
8.40 USD
Average Loss:
-11.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-275.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-275.96 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.09%
Annual Forecast:
63.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
275.96 USD (12.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.55% (118.54 USD)
By Equity:
18.71% (940.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 230
EURNZD 35
CHFJPY 34
EURJPY 30
USDJPY 27
EURAUD 25
AUDJPY 24
NZDJPY 21
CADJPY 19
USDCHF 17
AUDUSD 17
EURUSD 16
NZDCAD 13
USDCAD 12
EURCAD 12
AUDNZD 11
NZDUSD 8
EURCHF 8
EURGBP 7
AUDCAD 7
CADCHF 5
AUDCHF 4
NZDCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 601
EURNZD 54
CHFJPY 102
EURJPY 85
USDJPY 50
EURAUD 62
AUDJPY 48
NZDJPY 45
CADJPY 52
USDCHF 35
AUDUSD 47
EURUSD 32
NZDCAD 37
USDCAD -101
EURCAD 32
AUDNZD 27
NZDUSD 6
EURCHF 29
EURGBP 7
AUDCAD 27
CADCHF 20
AUDCHF 19
NZDCHF 12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 949
EURNZD -8.1K
CHFJPY 13K
EURJPY 7.7K
USDJPY 3.4K
EURAUD 4.4K
AUDJPY 1.7K
NZDJPY -178
CADJPY 5.7K
USDCHF 1.7K
AUDUSD 3.5K
EURUSD 2.3K
NZDCAD 3.9K
USDCAD -7.3K
EURCAD 3.3K
AUDNZD 3.1K
NZDUSD -883
EURCHF 2.5K
EURGBP -1
AUDCAD 3.8K
CADCHF 1.5K
AUDCHF 1.2K
NZDCHF 925
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +170.36 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +114.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -275.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-Live29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.23 × 120
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.27 × 15
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.54 × 107
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.74 × 293
TitanFX-06
0.81 × 90
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.07 × 1519
Axi-US06-Live
1.11 × 267
FPTradingLLC-Live4
1.60 × 105
EGlobal-Cent6
1.85 × 221
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.92 × 77
Exness-Real28
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
5.37 × 135
RoboForex-Pro-5
5.84 × 114
Exness-Real6
6.34 × 217
XMTrading-Real 250
9.20 × 295
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
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To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Wong2
60 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
22
100%
585
68%
100%
1.64
2.27
USD
19%
1:500
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