The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-Live29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live22 0.23 × 120 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.27 × 15 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.54 × 107 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.74 × 293 TitanFX-06 0.81 × 90 GoMarkets-Real 10 1.07 × 1519 Axi-US06-Live 1.11 × 267 FPTradingLLC-Live4 1.60 × 105 EGlobal-Cent6 1.85 × 221 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 1.92 × 77 Exness-Real28 2.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live08 5.37 × 135 RoboForex-Pro-5 5.84 × 114 Exness-Real6 6.34 × 217 XMTrading-Real 250 9.20 × 295 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor