- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
585
Profit Trades:
403 (68.88%)
Loss Trades:
182 (31.11%)
Best trade:
170.36 USD
Worst trade:
-79.81 USD
Gross Profit:
3 384.88 USD (203 662 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 055.67 USD (155 221 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (114.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
191.74 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.83%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.82
Long Trades:
341 (58.29%)
Short Trades:
244 (41.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
2.27 USD
Average Profit:
8.40 USD
Average Loss:
-11.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-275.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-275.96 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.09%
Annual Forecast:
63.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
275.96 USD (12.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.55% (118.54 USD)
By Equity:
18.71% (940.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|230
|EURNZD
|35
|CHFJPY
|34
|EURJPY
|30
|USDJPY
|27
|EURAUD
|25
|AUDJPY
|24
|NZDJPY
|21
|CADJPY
|19
|USDCHF
|17
|AUDUSD
|17
|EURUSD
|16
|NZDCAD
|13
|USDCAD
|12
|EURCAD
|12
|AUDNZD
|11
|NZDUSD
|8
|EURCHF
|8
|EURGBP
|7
|AUDCAD
|7
|CADCHF
|5
|AUDCHF
|4
|NZDCHF
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|601
|EURNZD
|54
|CHFJPY
|102
|EURJPY
|85
|USDJPY
|50
|EURAUD
|62
|AUDJPY
|48
|NZDJPY
|45
|CADJPY
|52
|USDCHF
|35
|AUDUSD
|47
|EURUSD
|32
|NZDCAD
|37
|USDCAD
|-101
|EURCAD
|32
|AUDNZD
|27
|NZDUSD
|6
|EURCHF
|29
|EURGBP
|7
|AUDCAD
|27
|CADCHF
|20
|AUDCHF
|19
|NZDCHF
|12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|949
|EURNZD
|-8.1K
|CHFJPY
|13K
|EURJPY
|7.7K
|USDJPY
|3.4K
|EURAUD
|4.4K
|AUDJPY
|1.7K
|NZDJPY
|-178
|CADJPY
|5.7K
|USDCHF
|1.7K
|AUDUSD
|3.5K
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|NZDCAD
|3.9K
|USDCAD
|-7.3K
|EURCAD
|3.3K
|AUDNZD
|3.1K
|NZDUSD
|-883
|EURCHF
|2.5K
|EURGBP
|-1
|AUDCAD
|3.8K
|CADCHF
|1.5K
|AUDCHF
|1.2K
|NZDCHF
|925
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +170.36 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +114.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -275.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-Live29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.23 × 120
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.27 × 15
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.54 × 107
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.74 × 293
|
TitanFX-06
|0.81 × 90
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.07 × 1519
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.11 × 267
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|1.60 × 105
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|1.85 × 221
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|1.92 × 77
|
Exness-Real28
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|5.37 × 135
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|5.84 × 114
|
Exness-Real6
|6.34 × 217
|
XMTrading-Real 250
|9.20 × 295
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
60 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
USD
5K
USD
USD
22
100%
585
68%
100%
1.64
2.27
USD
USD
19%
1:500