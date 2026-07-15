- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
21 (25.60%)
Loss Trades:
61 (74.39%)
Best trade:
6.15 USD
Worst trade:
-26.10 USD
Gross Profit:
44.21 USD (67 180 pips)
Gross Loss:
-255.55 USD (145 743 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (35.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.54 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.55
Trading activity:
3.66%
Max deposit load:
98.50%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.96
Long Trades:
46 (56.10%)
Short Trades:
36 (43.90%)
Profit Factor:
0.17
Expected Payoff:
-2.58 USD
Average Profit:
2.11 USD
Average Loss:
-4.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-127.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.41 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
-9.68%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
220.78 USD
Maximal:
220.78 USD (10.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.11% (220.78 USD)
By Equity:
1.86% (40.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100.te
|31
|XAUUSD
|17
|BTCUSD.te
|11
|EURAUD
|11
|GBPUSD
|9
|USDJPY
|3
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100.te
|-89
|XAUUSD
|-73
|BTCUSD.te
|-31
|EURAUD
|36
|GBPUSD
|-48
|USDJPY
|-6
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100.te
|-80K
|XAUUSD
|-3.4K
|BTCUSD.te
|3.2K
|EURAUD
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|-394
|USDJPY
|-42
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.15 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -127.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TDMarkets-Primary" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Target 10% monthly growth
Trade on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
RISK: 0,5% - 1% per trade, extremely low probability trade aka high risk setup (against the trend, during range or less than 10pip stoploss) or after a string of losses. 1 - 2% per trade high probability trade (with a trend, out of range). I add more when I am winning. I trade less when I lose to find my head again.
Take 2 to 3 trade per week maximum.
I do not trade news unless if they find me in winning trade.
LESS IS MORE, CAPITAL PRESEVATION IS KEY.
Do send me a text if you want to copy.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-10%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
3
0%
82
25%
4%
0.17
-2.58
USD
USD
10%
1:33