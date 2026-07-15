



Trade on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday





RISK: 0,5% - 1% per trade, extremely low probability trade aka high risk setup (against the trend, during range or less than 10pip stoploss) or after a string of losses. 1 - 2% per trade high probability trade (with a trend, out of range). I add more when I am winning. I trade less when I lose to find my head again.





Take 2 to 3 trade per week maximum.





I do not trade news unless if they find me in winning trade.





LESS IS MORE, CAPITAL PRESEVATION IS KEY.





Do send me a text if you want to copy.

Target 10% monthly growth