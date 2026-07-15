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More Anthony Mogapi

SteadyGrowth26

More Anthony Mogapi
More Anthony Mogapi

More Anthony Mogapi

1 comment
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -10%
TDMarkets-Primary
1:33
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
21 (25.60%)
Loss Trades:
61 (74.39%)
Best trade:
6.15 USD
Worst trade:
-26.10 USD
Gross Profit:
44.21 USD (67 180 pips)
Gross Loss:
-255.55 USD (145 743 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (35.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.54 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.55
Trading activity:
3.66%
Max deposit load:
98.50%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.96
Long Trades:
46 (56.10%)
Short Trades:
36 (43.90%)
Profit Factor:
0.17
Expected Payoff:
-2.58 USD
Average Profit:
2.11 USD
Average Loss:
-4.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-127.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.41 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
-9.68%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
220.78 USD
Maximal:
220.78 USD (10.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.11% (220.78 USD)
By Equity:
1.86% (40.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100.te 31
XAUUSD 17
BTCUSD.te 11
EURAUD 11
GBPUSD 9
USDJPY 3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100.te -89
XAUUSD -73
BTCUSD.te -31
EURAUD 36
GBPUSD -48
USDJPY -6
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100.te -80K
XAUUSD -3.4K
BTCUSD.te 3.2K
EURAUD 1.7K
GBPUSD -394
USDJPY -42
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.15 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -127.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TDMarkets-Primary" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Target 10% monthly growth

Trade on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday

RISK: 0,5% - 1% per trade, extremely low probability trade aka high risk setup (against the trend, during range or less than 10pip stoploss) or after a string of losses. 1 - 2% per trade high probability trade (with a trend, out of range). I add more when I am winning. I trade less when I lose to find my head again. 

Take 2 to 3 trade per week maximum.

I do not trade news unless if they find me in winning trade.

LESS IS MORE, CAPITAL PRESEVATION IS KEY.

Do send me a text if you want to copy.
No reviews
2026.07.22 10:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.16 05:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.15 15:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.15 15:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.15 13:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 13:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 13:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.15 13:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 13:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SteadyGrowth26
30 USD per month
-10%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
3
0%
82
25%
4%
0.17
-2.58
USD
10%
1:33
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