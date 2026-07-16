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Brajan Skrzypczak

VisionAir

Brajan Skrzypczak
Brajan Skrzypczak

Brajan Skrzypczak

0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 89%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
154 (80.62%)
Loss Trades:
37 (19.37%)
Best trade:
26.83 USD
Worst trade:
-24.75 USD
Gross Profit:
542.79 USD (53 095 pips)
Gross Loss:
-293.64 USD (37 167 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (160.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
160.09 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
75.23%
Max deposit load:
7.30%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.25
Long Trades:
10 (5.24%)
Short Trades:
181 (94.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
1.30 USD
Average Profit:
3.52 USD
Average Loss:
-7.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-45.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.65%
Annual Forecast:
117.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.54 USD
Maximal:
110.64 USD (40.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.37% (110.36 USD)
By Equity:
20.83% (82.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 180
XAUUSD 5
GBPUSD 4
USDJPY 1
.USTECHCash 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 248
XAUUSD 4
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 0
.USTECHCash -5
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 23K
XAUUSD -2.4K
GBPUSD 515
USDJPY 49
.USTECHCash -4.9K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.83 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +160.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.20 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
Exness-MT5Real7
0.48 × 498
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.70 × 220
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.91 × 219
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
DLSMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
1.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
1.03 × 174
74 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.19 22:05
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.92% of days out of 326 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 18:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 18:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.16 18:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.15 12:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.15 12:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 12:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VisionAir
30 USD per month
89%
0
0
USD
398
USD
50
0%
191
80%
75%
1.84
1.30
USD
33%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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