- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
154 (80.62%)
Loss Trades:
37 (19.37%)
Best trade:
26.83 USD
Worst trade:
-24.75 USD
Gross Profit:
542.79 USD (53 095 pips)
Gross Loss:
-293.64 USD (37 167 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (160.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
160.09 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
75.23%
Max deposit load:
7.30%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.25
Long Trades:
10 (5.24%)
Short Trades:
181 (94.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
1.30 USD
Average Profit:
3.52 USD
Average Loss:
-7.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-45.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.65%
Annual Forecast:
117.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.54 USD
Maximal:
110.64 USD (40.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.37% (110.36 USD)
By Equity:
20.83% (82.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|180
|XAUUSD
|5
|GBPUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|1
|.USTECHCash
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|248
|XAUUSD
|4
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|0
|.USTECHCash
|-5
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|23K
|XAUUSD
|-2.4K
|GBPUSD
|515
|USDJPY
|49
|.USTECHCash
|-4.9K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.83 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +160.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.20 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 89
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.48 × 498
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.50 × 6
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.70 × 220
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.91 × 219
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
DLSMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 174
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
89%
0
0
USD
USD
398
USD
USD
50
0%
191
80%
75%
1.84
1.30
USD
USD
33%
1:500