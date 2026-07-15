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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Wolf Of MargCall Street
Konstantin Krivoshapov

Wolf Of MargCall Street

Konstantin Krivoshapov
Konstantin Krivoshapov

Konstantin Krivoshapov

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 15%
FINAM-AO
1:1
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Portfolio Value
  • Equity
  • Portfolio
  • Drawdown
Trades:
394
Profit Trades:
290 (73.60%)
Loss Trades:
104 (26.40%)
Best trade:
1 302.40 RUB
Worst trade:
-3 124.20 RUB
Gross Profit:
47 117.33 RUB (39 059 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 636.02 RUB (29 042 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (4 352.98 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 352.98 RUB (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
64.93%
Max deposit load:
99.04%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.75
Long Trades:
189 (47.97%)
Short Trades:
205 (52.03%)
Profit Factor:
2.18
Expected Payoff:
64.67 RUB
Average Profit:
162.47 RUB
Average Loss:
-208.04 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-2 275.00 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 668.10 RUB (9)
Monthly growth:
8.21%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
179.70 RUB
Maximal:
5 369.35 RUB (2.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.95% (5 369.35 RUB)
By Equity:
10.72% (5 652.00 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SMLT 34
MTLR 25
ENPG 25
POSI 22
SELG 22
WUSH 17
TRMK 17
TATN 14
SGZH 13
BELU 11
VKCO 10
IRAO 9
BSPB 9
TATNP 9
SFIN 9
RNFT 8
LSRG 8
CHMF 7
AFKS 7
ASTR 6
MGNT 6
NLMK 6
PHOR 6
RUAL 6
TRNFP 6
PLZL 6
MTLRP 5
ALRS 5
BANEP 5
MTSS 5
YDEX 4
MAGN 4
VTBR 4
SNGSP 4
FLOT 4
GMKN 4
SNGS 3
UGLD 3
ROSN 3
OZPH 3
RAGR 3
PIKK 2
SPBE 2
AFLT 2
OZON 2
LKOH 2
RASP 1
MOEX 1
X5 1
HEAD 1
NMTP 1
GAZP 1
NVTK 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SMLT 71
MTLR 51
ENPG -21
POSI 41
SELG 31
WUSH 54
TRMK 2
TATN -4
SGZH 13
BELU 15
VKCO 3
IRAO -14
BSPB -32
TATNP -20
SFIN 7
RNFT 16
LSRG -6
CHMF 7
AFKS -3
ASTR 17
MGNT -2
NLMK 0
PHOR 19
RUAL 13
TRNFP -4
PLZL 11
MTLRP 5
ALRS 19
BANEP 10
MTSS 15
YDEX 14
MAGN 6
VTBR 6
SNGSP 23
FLOT 6
GMKN 13
SNGS 1
UGLD 0
ROSN 5
OZPH 6
RAGR 5
PIKK 3
SPBE 1
AFLT 3
OZON 8
LKOH 16
RASP 2
MOEX 2
X5 -7
HEAD -4
NMTP 0
GAZP -2
NVTK 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SMLT 1.4K
MTLR 690
ENPG -10K
POSI 487
SELG 724
WUSH 1.1K
TRMK 482
TATN -13
SGZH 952
BELU 402
VKCO 629
IRAO -1.9K
BSPB -4.7K
TATNP 261
SFIN 353
RNFT 127
LSRG -222
CHMF 322
AFKS 315
ASTR 1.5K
MGNT -235
NLMK 8
PHOR 370
RUAL 1.6K
TRNFP -487
PLZL 139
MTLRP -32
ALRS 150
BANEP 626
MTSS 928
YDEX 2.7K
MAGN 714
VTBR 3.7K
SNGSP 2.3K
FLOT -252
GMKN 703
SNGS 424
UGLD 28
ROSN 1.7K
OZPH 147
RAGR 297
PIKK 46
SPBE 37
AFLT 123
OZON 450
LKOH 1.3K
RASP 114
MOEX 234
X5 -360
HEAD -150
NMTP 65
GAZP -376
NVTK 151
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 302.40 RUB
Worst trade: -3 124 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 352.98 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 275.00 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Уникальный торговый алгоритм. MQL не предназначен для таких типов сигналов. Шарп считается неверно, 
уведомления о просадках A large drawdown may occur on the account again тоже некорректны, просадка не превышала 5% пока что. Но превысит :-)


No reviews
2026.08.05 20:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.05 18:58
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.04 20:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.04 20:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.04 19:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 20:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.03 18:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.31 17:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.29 17:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.28 13:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 12:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 17:58
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.27 07:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.25 08:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 20:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 20:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.24 19:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 18:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.23 21:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.22 18:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Wolf Of MargCall Street
100 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
186K
RUB
8
93%
394
73%
65%
2.17
64.67
RUB
11%
1:1
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