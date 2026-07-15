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Dany Steyaert

Moonwalking

Dany Steyaert
Dany Steyaert

Dany Steyaert

2 topics 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
31 (68.88%)
Loss Trades:
14 (31.11%)
Best trade:
406.31 USD
Worst trade:
-348.12 USD
Gross Profit:
4 230.43 USD (4 934 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 574.51 USD (2 366 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (407.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
504.03 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
81.57%
Max deposit load:
20.43%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.60
Long Trades:
20 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
25 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
2.69
Expected Payoff:
59.02 USD
Average Profit:
136.47 USD
Average Loss:
-112.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-348.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-348.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.43 USD
Maximal:
349.59 USD (0.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.34% (349.58 USD)
By Equity:
1.65% (1 675.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 45
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 2.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 2.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +406.31 USD
Worst trade: -348 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +407.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -348.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.23 × 1970
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.33 × 12
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.67 × 12
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.75 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
4.50 × 18
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.68 × 516
Headway-Real
7.90 × 10
XMTrading-MT5 3
11.73 × 26
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

A new signal based on only 1 EA on AUDCAD.

What's in a name ? MoonWalking, walking slowly to the moon, but getting there.

No reviews
2026.07.29 20:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.15 05:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 05:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Moonwalking
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
103K
USD
7
100%
45
68%
82%
2.68
59.02
USD
2%
1:200
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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