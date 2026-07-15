- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
31 (68.88%)
Loss Trades:
14 (31.11%)
Best trade:
406.31 USD
Worst trade:
-348.12 USD
Gross Profit:
4 230.43 USD (4 934 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 574.51 USD (2 366 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (407.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
504.03 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
81.57%
Max deposit load:
20.43%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.60
Long Trades:
20 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
25 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
2.69
Expected Payoff:
59.02 USD
Average Profit:
136.47 USD
Average Loss:
-112.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-348.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-348.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.43 USD
Maximal:
349.59 USD (0.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.34% (349.58 USD)
By Equity:
1.65% (1 675.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|45
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.7K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|2.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +406.31 USD
Worst trade: -348 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +407.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -348.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.23 × 1970
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.33 × 12
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.67 × 12
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.50 × 18
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.68 × 516
|
Headway-Real
|7.90 × 10
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|11.73 × 26
A new signal based on only 1 EA on AUDCAD.
What's in a name ? MoonWalking, walking slowly to the moon, but getting there.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
103K
USD
USD
7
100%
45
68%
82%
2.68
59.02
USD
USD
2%
1:200