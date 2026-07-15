The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 12 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 3 XMTrading-MT5 2 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Pro 1.63 × 48 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 1.63 × 19 JunoMarkets-Server 3.85 × 72 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 5.23 × 330 VantageInternational-Live 6.86 × 570 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 7.20 × 70 Exness-MT5Real5 7.56 × 432 XMGlobal-MT5 4 7.60 × 15 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 7.98 × 44 FusionMarkets-Live 8.02 × 600 ICMarketsSC-MT5 8.08 × 164 MohicansMarkets-Live01 8.17 × 6 VantageInternational-Live 6 9.46 × 105 ExclusiveMarkets-Live 10.50 × 133 VantageInternational-Live 4 11.01 × 178 JunoMarkets-Live 23.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor