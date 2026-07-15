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Achmad Afandi

Afandi Achmad

Achmad Afandi
Achmad Afandi

Achmad Afandi

Hi I am Forex Trader From Indonesia
I am Manual Trader :)
This is my Trading plan :
Risk = 1% - 2% Max per Trade
Risk & Reward Ratio = 1 : 2
Type Trading = Intraday & Swing Trading
Max Trade = Maximum 2 Position open, no more entry again before one of them closes TP or SL
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -35%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
13 (30.23%)
Loss Trades:
30 (69.77%)
Best trade:
1 062.10 USD
Worst trade:
-543.93 USD
Gross Profit:
5 257.91 USD (13 516 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 627.26 USD (13 620 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (1 858.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 858.20 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
69.32%
Max deposit load:
38.79%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.80
Long Trades:
20 (46.51%)
Short Trades:
23 (53.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.61
Expected Payoff:
-78.36 USD
Average Profit:
404.45 USD
Average Loss:
-287.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-2 238.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 238.11 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-35.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 369.35 USD
Maximal:
4 188.95 USD (36.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.90% (4 213.10 USD)
By Equity:
28.40% (1 932.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
USDCHF 7
EURUSD 4
NZDUSD 4
EURAUD 3
GBPUSD 3
GBPJPY 3
AUDUSD 2
USDCAD 2
NZDCAD 2
USDJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -765
USDCHF 930
EURUSD -653
NZDUSD 483
EURAUD -490
GBPUSD -576
GBPJPY 10
AUDUSD -633
USDCAD -916
NZDCAD -428
USDJPY 36
GBPCAD -369
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
USDCHF 576
EURUSD -645
NZDUSD -90
EURAUD -83
GBPUSD -389
GBPJPY 285
AUDUSD -358
USDCAD -412
NZDCAD -307
USDJPY 257
GBPCAD -175
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 062.10 USD
Worst trade: -544 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 858.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 238.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
XMTrading-MT5 2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
1.63 × 48
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 19
JunoMarkets-Server
3.85 × 72
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.23 × 330
VantageInternational-Live
6.86 × 570
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.20 × 70
Exness-MT5Real5
7.56 × 432
XMGlobal-MT5 4
7.60 × 15
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.98 × 44
FusionMarkets-Live
8.02 × 600
ICMarketsSC-MT5
8.08 × 164
MohicansMarkets-Live01
8.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 6
9.46 × 105
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
10.50 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
11.01 × 178
JunoMarkets-Live
23.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.17 05:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.15 16:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.15 16:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.15 15:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.15 15:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.15 05:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 05:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 05:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.15 05:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 05:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Afandi Achmad
30 USD per month
-35%
0
0
USD
6.3K
USD
4
0%
43
30%
69%
0.60
-78.36
USD
40%
1:500
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