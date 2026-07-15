- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
13 (30.23%)
Loss Trades:
30 (69.77%)
Best trade:
1 062.10 USD
Worst trade:
-543.93 USD
Gross Profit:
5 257.91 USD (13 516 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 627.26 USD (13 620 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (1 858.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 858.20 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
69.32%
Max deposit load:
38.79%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.80
Long Trades:
20 (46.51%)
Short Trades:
23 (53.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.61
Expected Payoff:
-78.36 USD
Average Profit:
404.45 USD
Average Loss:
-287.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-2 238.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 238.11 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-35.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 369.35 USD
Maximal:
4 188.95 USD (36.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.90% (4 213.10 USD)
By Equity:
28.40% (1 932.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|USDCHF
|7
|EURUSD
|4
|NZDUSD
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-765
|USDCHF
|930
|EURUSD
|-653
|NZDUSD
|483
|EURAUD
|-490
|GBPUSD
|-576
|GBPJPY
|10
|AUDUSD
|-633
|USDCAD
|-916
|NZDCAD
|-428
|USDJPY
|36
|GBPCAD
|-369
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|USDCHF
|576
|EURUSD
|-645
|NZDUSD
|-90
|EURAUD
|-83
|GBPUSD
|-389
|GBPJPY
|285
|AUDUSD
|-358
|USDCAD
|-412
|NZDCAD
|-307
|USDJPY
|257
|GBPCAD
|-175
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 062.10 USD
Worst trade: -544 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 858.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 238.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
XMTrading-MT5 2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|1.63 × 48
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.63 × 19
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|3.85 × 72
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.23 × 330
|
VantageInternational-Live
|6.86 × 570
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.20 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|7.56 × 432
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|7.60 × 15
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.98 × 44
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.02 × 600
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|8.08 × 164
|
MohicansMarkets-Live01
|8.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|9.46 × 105
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|10.50 × 133
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|11.01 × 178
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|23.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-35%
0
0
USD
USD
6.3K
USD
USD
4
0%
43
30%
69%
0.60
-78.36
USD
USD
40%
1:500