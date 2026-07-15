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Geazi Fernando Ribeiro

TESTE

Geazi Fernando Ribeiro
Geazi Fernando Ribeiro

Geazi Fernando Ribeiro

0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
34 (37.36%)
Loss Trades:
57 (62.64%)
Best trade:
725.65 USD
Worst trade:
-440.22 USD
Gross Profit:
6 014.78 USD (88 994 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 993.39 USD (74 780 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (511.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
725.65 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
92.82%
Max deposit load:
12.76%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
43 (47.25%)
Short Trades:
48 (52.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-10.75 USD
Average Profit:
176.91 USD
Average Loss:
-122.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 000.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 000.88 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-0.98%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 642.91 USD
Maximal:
2 063.02 USD (2.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.06% (2 065.57 USD)
By Equity:
0.29% (286.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX 68
XAUUSD 23
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX -1.9K
XAUUSD 932
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX -13K
XAUUSD 27K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +725.65 USD
Worst trade: -440 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +511.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 000.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.52 × 230
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
ASDASD
No reviews
2026.07.21 10:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.15 04:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 04:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TESTE
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
99K
USD
4
92%
91
37%
93%
0.86
-10.75
USD
2%
1:200
Copy

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