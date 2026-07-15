- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
34 (37.36%)
Loss Trades:
57 (62.64%)
Best trade:
725.65 USD
Worst trade:
-440.22 USD
Gross Profit:
6 014.78 USD (88 994 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 993.39 USD (74 780 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (511.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
725.65 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
92.82%
Max deposit load:
12.76%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
43 (47.25%)
Short Trades:
48 (52.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-10.75 USD
Average Profit:
176.91 USD
Average Loss:
-122.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 000.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 000.88 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-0.98%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 642.91 USD
Maximal:
2 063.02 USD (2.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.06% (2 065.57 USD)
By Equity:
0.29% (286.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|68
|XAUUSD
|23
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|-1.9K
|XAUUSD
|932
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|-13K
|XAUUSD
|27K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +725.65 USD
Worst trade: -440 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +511.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 000.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.52 × 230
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
ASDASD
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
99K
USD
USD
4
92%
91
37%
93%
0.86
-10.75
USD
USD
2%
1:200