- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
444
Profit Trades:
371 (83.55%)
Loss Trades:
73 (16.44%)
Best trade:
338.17 USD
Worst trade:
-714.47 USD
Gross Profit:
3 436.26 USD (22 128 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 142.75 USD (1 162 959 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (336.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
425.10 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
71.43%
Max deposit load:
5.67%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.40
Long Trades:
253 (56.98%)
Short Trades:
191 (43.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
2.91 USD
Average Profit:
9.26 USD
Average Loss:
-29.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-45.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-714.47 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
21.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.10 USD
Maximal:
925.52 USD (16.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.38% (925.52 USD)
By Equity:
15.65% (1 211.73 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|432
|AUDCADm
|1
|AUDUSDm
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|1.8K
|AUDCADm
|0
|AUDUSDm
|-1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|823K
|AUDCADm
|12
|AUDUSDm
|-41
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +338.17 USD
Worst trade: -714 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +336.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real28" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
USD
7.2K
USD
USD
5
0%
444
83%
71%
1.60
2.91
USD
USD
16%
1:500