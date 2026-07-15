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Tran Thi Ngoc Tran

Blossom

Tran Thi Ngoc Tran
Tran Thi Ngoc Tran

Tran Thi Ngoc Tran

0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 24%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
444
Profit Trades:
371 (83.55%)
Loss Trades:
73 (16.44%)
Best trade:
338.17 USD
Worst trade:
-714.47 USD
Gross Profit:
3 436.26 USD (22 128 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 142.75 USD (1 162 959 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (336.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
425.10 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
71.43%
Max deposit load:
5.67%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.40
Long Trades:
253 (56.98%)
Short Trades:
191 (43.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
2.91 USD
Average Profit:
9.26 USD
Average Loss:
-29.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-45.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-714.47 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
21.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.10 USD
Maximal:
925.52 USD (16.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.38% (925.52 USD)
By Equity:
15.65% (1 211.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 432
AUDCADm 1
AUDUSDm 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 1.8K
AUDCADm 0
AUDUSDm -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 823K
AUDCADm 12
AUDUSDm -41
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +338.17 USD
Worst trade: -714 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +336.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real28" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I hope to bring you a lot of money.
No reviews
2026.07.15 03:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 03:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Blossom
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
7.2K
USD
5
0%
444
83%
71%
1.60
2.91
USD
16%
1:500
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