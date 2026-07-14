- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
257
Profit Trades:
200 (77.82%)
Loss Trades:
57 (22.18%)
Best trade:
35.54 USD
Worst trade:
-44.34 USD
Gross Profit:
1 264.64 USD (80 463 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 821.57 USD (120 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (121.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
166.87 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
14.62%
Max deposit load:
4.26%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.72
Long Trades:
108 (42.02%)
Short Trades:
149 (57.98%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-2.17 USD
Average Profit:
6.32 USD
Average Loss:
-31.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-191.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-209.68 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-29.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
556.93 USD
Maximal:
775.56 USD (33.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.74% (775.72 USD)
By Equity:
8.87% (161.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|257
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-557
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-40K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35.54 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +121.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -191.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
|8.00 × 4
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|9.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|10.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|14.47 × 30
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|18.46 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|22.50 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.39 × 845
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|28.78 × 9
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-27%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
6
100%
257
77%
15%
0.69
-2.17
USD
USD
34%
1:500