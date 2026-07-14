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Alex Vieira

Calm Trading XAUUSD

Alex Vieira
Alex Vieira

Alex Vieira

1 topic
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -27%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
257
Profit Trades:
200 (77.82%)
Loss Trades:
57 (22.18%)
Best trade:
35.54 USD
Worst trade:
-44.34 USD
Gross Profit:
1 264.64 USD (80 463 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 821.57 USD (120 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (121.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
166.87 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
14.62%
Max deposit load:
4.26%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.72
Long Trades:
108 (42.02%)
Short Trades:
149 (57.98%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-2.17 USD
Average Profit:
6.32 USD
Average Loss:
-31.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-191.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-209.68 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-29.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
556.93 USD
Maximal:
775.56 USD (33.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.74% (775.72 USD)
By Equity:
8.87% (161.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 257
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -557
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -40K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.54 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +121.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -191.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
5.67 × 3
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
8.00 × 4
VantageMarkets-Live 10
9.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
9.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
10.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
14.47 × 30
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
16.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
18.46 × 84
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
BlackBullMarkets-Live
22.50 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
23.39 × 845
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
28.78 × 9
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.23 12:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 01:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 12:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 11:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.19 19:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 00:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 00:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Calm Trading XAUUSD
30 USD per month
-27%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
6
100%
257
77%
15%
0.69
-2.17
USD
34%
1:500
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