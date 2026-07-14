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Imam Abi Ghazali

Bagol

Imam Abi Ghazali
Imam Abi Ghazali

Imam Abi Ghazali

0 reviews
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -60%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
214
Profit Trades:
83 (38.78%)
Loss Trades:
131 (61.21%)
Best trade:
199.00 USD
Worst trade:
-228.24 USD
Gross Profit:
6 199.05 USD (284 549 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 563.54 USD (303 284 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (542.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
632.02 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
39.57%
Max deposit load:
65.13%
Latest trade:
10 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
109 (50.93%)
Short Trades:
105 (49.07%)
Profit Factor:
0.72
Expected Payoff:
-11.05 USD
Average Profit:
74.69 USD
Average Loss:
-65.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-516.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 011.90 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-30.86%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 364.49 USD
Maximal:
2 364.49 USD (78.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.73% (2 364.49 USD)
By Equity:
5.05% (153.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 202
GBPJPY 7
CADJPY 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -2.3K
GBPJPY -15
CADJPY -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -17K
GBPJPY -2K
CADJPY 601
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +199.00 USD
Worst trade: -228 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +542.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -516.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 8
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 2
NAS-Real
0.00 × 3
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
268 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Bagol
No reviews
2026.08.04 20:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.14 22:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bagol
30 USD per month
-60%
0
0
USD
1
USD
17
0%
214
38%
40%
0.72
-11.05
USD
60%
1:50
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