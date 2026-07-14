- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
214
Profit Trades:
83 (38.78%)
Loss Trades:
131 (61.21%)
Best trade:
199.00 USD
Worst trade:
-228.24 USD
Gross Profit:
6 199.05 USD (284 549 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 563.54 USD (303 284 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (542.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
632.02 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
39.57%
Max deposit load:
65.13%
Latest trade:
10 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
109 (50.93%)
Short Trades:
105 (49.07%)
Profit Factor:
0.72
Expected Payoff:
-11.05 USD
Average Profit:
74.69 USD
Average Loss:
-65.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-516.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 011.90 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-30.86%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 364.49 USD
Maximal:
2 364.49 USD (78.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.73% (2 364.49 USD)
By Equity:
5.05% (153.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|202
|GBPJPY
|7
|CADJPY
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-2.3K
|GBPJPY
|-15
|CADJPY
|-6
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-17K
|GBPJPY
|-2K
|CADJPY
|601
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +199.00 USD
Worst trade: -228 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +542.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -516.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Bagol
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-60%
0
0
USD
USD
1
USD
USD
17
0%
214
38%
40%
0.72
-11.05
USD
USD
60%
1:50