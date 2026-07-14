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Amazing Traders

EA Brain and EA Miracolo

Amazing Traders
Amazing Traders

Amazing Traders

5 (1)
We are a startup that innovates in algorithmic trading, offering traders a simple and profitable trading system.
With an 87.55% success rate, we help companies and individuals manage their portfolios and accounts.
2 products 6 signals 2 topics 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 48%
Axi-US52-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
533
Profit Trades:
313 (58.72%)
Loss Trades:
220 (41.28%)
Best trade:
165.49 USD
Worst trade:
-42.28 USD
Gross Profit:
2 857.72 USD (59 562 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 049.71 USD (37 725 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (179.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
241.87 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
0.07%
Max deposit load:
24.77%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
33 seconds
Recovery Factor:
2.32
Long Trades:
234 (43.90%)
Short Trades:
299 (56.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
1.52 USD
Average Profit:
9.13 USD
Average Loss:
-9.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-25.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.54 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
30.28%
Annual Forecast:
367.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.07 USD
Maximal:
348.12 USD (26.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.72% (107.22 USD)
By Equity:
1.01% (11.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.p 533
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.p 808
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.p 22K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +165.49 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +179.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US52-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 01:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 00:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 11:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 03:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 15:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 12:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 19:45
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.14 19:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 19:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA Brain and EA Miracolo
30 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
558
USD
14
100%
533
58%
0%
1.39
1.52
USD
36%
1:500
Copy

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