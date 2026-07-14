- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 395
Profit Trades:
984 (70.53%)
Loss Trades:
411 (29.46%)
Best trade:
269.38 EUR
Worst trade:
-398.56 EUR
Gross Profit:
18 499.62 EUR (771 184 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 338.86 EUR (676 236 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (314.33 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
546.56 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
27.62%
Max deposit load:
26.14%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
697 (49.96%)
Short Trades:
698 (50.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
4.42 EUR
Average Profit:
18.80 EUR
Average Loss:
-30.02 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-381.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 852.15 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
42.63%
Annual Forecast:
517.24%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
3 225.61 EUR (37.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.30% (3 225.61 EUR)
By Equity:
11.58% (265.19 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1240
|EURUSD
|52
|XAUEUR
|50
|GER40Cash
|38
|GBPJPY
|9
|NVIDIA
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|GER40_H6
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.7K
|EURUSD
|-47
|XAUEUR
|295
|GER40Cash
|65
|GBPJPY
|7
|NVIDIA
|30
|BTCUSD
|-2
|GER40_H6
|7
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|74K
|EURUSD
|-2.4K
|XAUEUR
|11K
|GER40Cash
|61K
|GBPJPY
|436
|NVIDIA
|1.6K
|BTCUSD
|-52K
|GER40_H6
|265
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +269.38 EUR
Worst trade: -399 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +314.33 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -381.11 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Xlence-Real1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
DTC Algo
EMA Pullback
EMA Stochastik
2_5_15 min TF
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1 478%
0
0
USD
USD
2.8K
EUR
EUR
40
87%
1 395
70%
28%
1.49
4.42
EUR
EUR
84%
1:500