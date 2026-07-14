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Sascha Ritter

DTC EMA

Sascha Ritter
Sascha Ritter

Sascha Ritter

0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 478%
Xlence-Real1
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 395
Profit Trades:
984 (70.53%)
Loss Trades:
411 (29.46%)
Best trade:
269.38 EUR
Worst trade:
-398.56 EUR
Gross Profit:
18 499.62 EUR (771 184 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 338.86 EUR (676 236 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (314.33 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
546.56 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
27.62%
Max deposit load:
26.14%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.91
Long Trades:
697 (49.96%)
Short Trades:
698 (50.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
4.42 EUR
Average Profit:
18.80 EUR
Average Loss:
-30.02 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-381.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 852.15 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
42.63%
Annual Forecast:
517.24%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
3 225.61 EUR (37.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.30% (3 225.61 EUR)
By Equity:
11.58% (265.19 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1240
EURUSD 52
XAUEUR 50
GER40Cash 38
GBPJPY 9
NVIDIA 3
BTCUSD 2
GER40_H6 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.7K
EURUSD -47
XAUEUR 295
GER40Cash 65
GBPJPY 7
NVIDIA 30
BTCUSD -2
GER40_H6 7
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 74K
EURUSD -2.4K
XAUEUR 11K
GER40Cash 61K
GBPJPY 436
NVIDIA 1.6K
BTCUSD -52K
GER40_H6 265
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +269.38 EUR
Worst trade: -399 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +314.33 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -381.11 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Xlence-Real1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.21 × 70
Exness-MT5Real31
4.97 × 29
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

DTC Algo

EMA Pullback

EMA Stochastik

2_5_15 min TF

No reviews
2026.08.07 15:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 13:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 03:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 00:29
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 261 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 19:45
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DTC EMA
30 USD per month
1 478%
0
0
USD
2.8K
EUR
40
87%
1 395
70%
28%
1.49
4.42
EUR
84%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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