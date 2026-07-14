The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Xlence-Real1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live 0.21 × 70 Exness-MT5Real31 4.97 × 29 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor