- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
152
Profit Trades:
129 (84.86%)
Loss Trades:
23 (15.13%)
Best trade:
76.52 MXN
Worst trade:
-628.49 MXN
Gross Profit:
993.42 MXN (8 012 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 753.45 MXN (10 110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (145.66 MXN)
Maximal consecutive profit:
145.66 MXN (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
98.91%
Max deposit load:
123.98%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
72 (47.37%)
Short Trades:
80 (52.63%)
Profit Factor:
0.57
Expected Payoff:
-5.00 MXN
Average Profit:
7.70 MXN
Average Loss:
-76.24 MXN
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 239.47 MXN)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 239.47 MXN (2)
Monthly growth:
-38.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 216.08 MXN
Maximal:
1 289.38 MXN (62.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.19% (1 289.38 MXN)
By Equity:
44.91% (457.96 MXN)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|98
|AUDCAD
|12
|GERMANY40
|11
|GOLD
|9
|AUDUSD
|8
|EURGBP
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|17
|AUDCAD
|14
|GERMANY40
|7
|GOLD
|-90
|AUDUSD
|-1
|EURGBP
|0
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|-1
|GBPCAD
|-3
|EURUSD
|-3
|USDCHF
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|1.3K
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|GERMANY40
|2.2K
|GOLD
|-6.6K
|AUDUSD
|4
|EURGBP
|0
|NZDUSD
|74
|USDCAD
|-138
|GBPCAD
|-265
|EURUSD
|-187
|USDCHF
|2
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +76.52 MXN
Worst trade: -628 MXN
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +145.66 MXN
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 239.47 MXN
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Capital.ComBah-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Have selected pairs with low daily range for this signal,aiming atleast ten percent monthly.Simmillar brokers may include pepperstone,exness,oxsecurities.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-38%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
MXN
MXN
4
100%
152
84%
99%
0.56
-5.00
MXN
MXN
62%
1:100