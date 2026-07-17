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Andrew Ochieng

Zawadi

Andrew Ochieng
Andrew Ochieng

Andrew Ochieng

0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -38%
Capital.ComBah-Real
1:100
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
152
Profit Trades:
129 (84.86%)
Loss Trades:
23 (15.13%)
Best trade:
76.52 MXN
Worst trade:
-628.49 MXN
Gross Profit:
993.42 MXN (8 012 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 753.45 MXN (10 110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (145.66 MXN)
Maximal consecutive profit:
145.66 MXN (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
98.91%
Max deposit load:
123.98%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
72 (47.37%)
Short Trades:
80 (52.63%)
Profit Factor:
0.57
Expected Payoff:
-5.00 MXN
Average Profit:
7.70 MXN
Average Loss:
-76.24 MXN
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 239.47 MXN)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 239.47 MXN (2)
Monthly growth:
-38.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 216.08 MXN
Maximal:
1 289.38 MXN (62.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.19% (1 289.38 MXN)
By Equity:
44.91% (457.96 MXN)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 98
AUDCAD 12
GERMANY40 11
GOLD 9
AUDUSD 8
EURGBP 3
NZDUSD 3
USDCAD 2
GBPCAD 2
EURUSD 2
USDCHF 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 17
AUDCAD 14
GERMANY40 7
GOLD -90
AUDUSD -1
EURGBP 0
NZDUSD 1
USDCAD -1
GBPCAD -3
EURUSD -3
USDCHF 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 1.3K
AUDCAD 1.6K
GERMANY40 2.2K
GOLD -6.6K
AUDUSD 4
EURGBP 0
NZDUSD 74
USDCAD -138
GBPCAD -265
EURUSD -187
USDCHF 2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +76.52 MXN
Worst trade: -628 MXN
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +145.66 MXN
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 239.47 MXN

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Capital.ComBah-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Have selected pairs with low daily range for this signal,aiming atleast ten percent monthly.Simmillar brokers may include pepperstone,exness,oxsecurities.
No reviews
2026.07.31 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 04:40
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 05:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 04:15
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.22 02:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.22 01:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 22:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 21:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 19:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 17:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 15:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 12:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 11:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 10:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 08:18
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 06:12
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.17 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.17 14:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.14 15:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Zawadi
30 USD per month
-38%
0
0
USD
1.2K
MXN
4
100%
152
84%
99%
0.56
-5.00
MXN
62%
1:100
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