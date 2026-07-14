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Agus Setyawan

Fathir

Agus Setyawan
Agus Setyawan

Agus Setyawan

2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
72 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 816%
InstaFinance-Europe.com
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
290
Profit Trades:
265 (91.37%)
Loss Trades:
25 (8.62%)
Best trade:
21.42 USD
Worst trade:
-9.34 USD
Gross Profit:
187.64 USD (85 247 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.21 USD (30 504 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (18.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.79 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.47%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
7.50
Long Trades:
147 (50.69%)
Short Trades:
143 (49.31%)
Profit Factor:
4.45
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
0.71 USD
Average Loss:
-1.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-19.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.39 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
13.38%
Annual Forecast:
162.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19.39 USD (41.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.84% (19.39 USD)
By Equity:
21.55% (31.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 70
USDCAD 59
EURUSD 42
NZDUSD 36
GBPUSD 34
USDJPY 17
USDCHF 13
EURGBP 13
EURJPY 4
EURCHF 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 65
USDCAD 17
EURUSD 15
NZDUSD 9
GBPUSD 21
USDJPY 9
USDCHF 4
EURGBP 4
EURJPY 2
EURCHF 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 11K
USDCAD 9.7K
EURUSD -286
NZDUSD 3.6K
GBPUSD 9.9K
USDJPY 12K
USDCHF 2.4K
EURGBP 3K
EURJPY 2.4K
EURCHF 323
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.42 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Europe.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 224
EGlobal-Cent5
0.28 × 843
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-3
5.47 × 2396
XMGlobal-Real 42
6.00 × 2
ATFXGM8-Live
9.60 × 5
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.14 14:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Fathir
30 USD per month
816%
0
0
USD
146
USD
72
0%
290
91%
100%
4.44
0.50
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

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