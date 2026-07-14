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Miftahul Hidayat

Makassar Traders

Miftahul Hidayat
Miftahul Hidayat

Miftahul Hidayat

0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
469
Profit Trades:
206 (43.92%)
Loss Trades:
263 (56.08%)
Best trade:
329.63 USD
Worst trade:
-376.74 USD
Gross Profit:
36 983.64 USD (838 916 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 471.15 USD (819 073 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 451.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 563.30 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
42.41%
Max deposit load:
14.18%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
340 (72.49%)
Short Trades:
129 (27.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
3.22 USD
Average Profit:
179.53 USD
Average Loss:
-134.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-1 435.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 390.17 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
17.15%
Annual Forecast:
208.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
578.89 USD
Maximal:
6 847.18 USD (46.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.86% (6 847.18 USD)
By Equity:
3.02% (163.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 469
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +329.63 USD
Worst trade: -377 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 451.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 435.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
209 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Konsisten Risk & Reward 1:1.5
Stop Lose 200Pips
Take Profit 300Pips
No reviews
2026.07.21 06:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.49% of days out of 204 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 13:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 14:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 197 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 14:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Makassar Traders
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
32
0%
469
43%
42%
1.04
3.22
USD
53%
1:50
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