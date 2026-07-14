- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
469
Profit Trades:
206 (43.92%)
Loss Trades:
263 (56.08%)
Best trade:
329.63 USD
Worst trade:
-376.74 USD
Gross Profit:
36 983.64 USD (838 916 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 471.15 USD (819 073 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 451.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 563.30 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
42.41%
Max deposit load:
14.18%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
340 (72.49%)
Short Trades:
129 (27.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
3.22 USD
Average Profit:
179.53 USD
Average Loss:
-134.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-1 435.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 390.17 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
17.15%
Annual Forecast:
208.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
578.89 USD
Maximal:
6 847.18 USD (46.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.86% (6 847.18 USD)
By Equity:
3.02% (163.47 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|469
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +329.63 USD
Worst trade: -377 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 451.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 435.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
Konsisten Risk & Reward 1:1.5
Stop Lose 200Pips
Take Profit 300Pips
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
6.2K
USD
USD
32
0%
469
43%
42%
1.04
3.22
USD
USD
53%
1:50