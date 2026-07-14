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Dieter Koelbl

ValeriaBTC

Dieter Koelbl
Dieter Koelbl

Dieter Koelbl

0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 -18%
VTMarkets-Live 6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
11 (23.91%)
Loss Trades:
35 (76.09%)
Best trade:
9.93 EUR
Worst trade:
-18.28 EUR
Gross Profit:
34.56 EUR (326 392 pips)
Gross Loss:
-165.97 EUR (1 802 082 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (12.16 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.16 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.60
Trading activity:
46.21%
Max deposit load:
1.31%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
18 (39.13%)
Short Trades:
28 (60.87%)
Profit Factor:
0.21
Expected Payoff:
-2.86 EUR
Average Profit:
3.14 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.74 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-42.53 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.50 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
-17.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
131.41 EUR
Maximal:
131.41 EUR (27.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.54% (131.41 EUR)
By Equity:
3.84% (18.21 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 46
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -150
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -1.5M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.93 EUR
Worst trade: -18 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.16 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.53 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Live Signal for the ValeriaBTC EA
No reviews
2026.08.01 18:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.17 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 02:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 02:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.16 01:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 01:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.14 12:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 12:42
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 12:42
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.14 12:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 12:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ValeriaBTC
50 USD per month
-18%
0
0
USD
1K
EUR
4
100%
46
23%
46%
0.20
-2.86
EUR
18%
1:500
Copy

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